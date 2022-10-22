Volleyball Plays Cornell in Dig Pink Game on Saturday

NEW YORK – Columbia volleyball (4-12, 1-6) welcomes Cornell (3-13, 1-6) to Levien Gymnasium on Saturday for the second matchup against the Big Red this season.

Cornell was the victor in the first meeting in Ithaca on September 24. Saj McBurrows and Pierce Woodall combined for 16 kills. Vanessa Pan anchored the defense, going for 19 digs. Columbia took the first set, but Cornell rallied back with three straight set victories.

It should be a jam-packed weekend for Columbia athletics with five home games scheduled for Homecoming weekend. In addition to the Homecoming festivities, Columbia volleyball is playing its Dig Pink game on Saturday, benefitting the Side Out Foundation and metastatic breast cancer research.

This year’s dig pink match is extra Meaningful because the Lions are playing for a family member of senior outside hitter, Pierce Woodall . Pierce’s aunt, Gillian Latty Fulton, was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.

In support of Pierce, her aunt Gillian, and all of those battling breast cancer, Columbia volleyball has created a donation link for the Side Out Foundation. Every $2,000 raised through Dig Pink allows Side Out to provide an unprecedented analysis to metastatic breast cancer patients and their oncologists.

The link to Donate can be found here.

The first 200 fans will receive a free pink bracelet.

To learn more about Dig Pink and the Side Out Foundation, please visit https://side-out.org/