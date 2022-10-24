Volleyball: Playoffs set for Alexandria area teams as tournaments start this week – Alexandria Echo Press

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria volleyball team will take the No. 3 seed into the Section 8-3A tournament that begins on Oct. 27.

The Cardinals (14-6) host sixth-seeded Little Falls (10-13) at 7 pm in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Winner of that Alexandria versus Little Falls match will play the Winner of second-seeded Rocori (19-8) versus 7th-seeded Becker (6-17) on Nov. 1 at 7 pm at the high seed. The section Championship match is scheduled for Nov. 5 at a neutral site.

Detroit Lakes (18-4) is the No. 1 seed and takes on eighth-seeded St. Cloud Apollo (1-18) in its opener. Sauk Rapids Rice (12-12) is the fourth seed, and hosts St. Cloud Tech (9-12).

Brandon-Evansville is the highest-seeded team among Douglas County area programs in Section 6A.

The Chargers (15-10) earned the No. 2 seed in the 6A South bracket. They will host the Winner of seventh-seeded Ortonville (4-15) and 10th-seeded Ashby (1-21) on Oct. 26 at 7 pm Ashby and Ortonville play on Oct. 24 at 7 pm in the opening round.

Parkers Prairie (15-11-1) is the fourth seed in the 6A South bracket. The Panthers host fifth-seeded Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (11-16) at 7 pm on Wednesday.

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (16-10) is the No. 3 seed in the South and hosts sixth-seeded Benson (4-18) on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa is the No. 1 seed in the South with a 21-6 overall record. Henning (22-5) is the No. 1 seed on the North half of the bracket.

The subsection Championship game in the 6A South is scheduled for Nov. 3 at 7:30 pm at Fergus Falls High School. The 6A title match is set for Nov. 5 at 7 pm in Fergus Falls.

Osakis wrapped up the regular season with a 7-19 overall record and is seeded 11th in the 14-team Section 6AA tournament.

The Silverstreaks will travel to sixth-seeded Albany on Oct. 27 for the 7 pm playoff opener. These two teams did not meet in the regular season.

Section 6AA features a deep field with 10 teams over .500 entering the tournament.

Sauk Centre, the defending Class AA state champion, is at the top of that list as the No. 1 seed this year after a 24-2 regular season. Pequot Lakes (24-4), Wadena-Deer Creek (19-4) and St. Cloud Cathedral (17-8) round out the top four seeds.

The Championship match is scheduled for Nov. 5 at Sauk Rapids High School at 3 p.m

West Central Area (18-9) and Minnewaska (11-14) were seeded fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Section 3AA North bracket.

West Central Area goes to fourth-seeded Litchfield (15-11) on Oct. 28 at 7 pm for the tournament opener. Minnewaska goes to third-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins (16-9) on that same day and time.

Paynesville Area (18-5) is the No. 1 seed in the North. Pipestone Area is the No. 1 seed in the South half of the tournament with a 22-5 record.

The Section 3AA Championship match is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 7:30 pm at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.