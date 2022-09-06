Volleyball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

SEC Player of the Week – Reagan Rutherford, Kentucky

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – Kentucky’s Reagan Rutherford, a junior outside hitter from Missouri City, Texas, was named the 2022 Hilton Omaha Bluejay Invitational MVP after averaging 5.95 points and 5.00 kills per set and hitting .473 as the Wildcats went 3-0 in the tournament, including a pair of wins over ranked teams. Against No. 17 Creighton, Rutherford tallied a career-high 25 kills along with 11 digs for her first collegiate double-double. She had 11+ Kills in every match of the weekend, including 14 vs. No. 25 Southern California. For the week, Rutherford registered 20 digs, nine blocks, five aces and three assists.

SEC Co-Defensive Players of the Week – Kentucky’s Eleanor Beavin, a sophomore libero from Louisville, Ky., averaged 4.90 digs per set over three wins at the 2022 Hilton Omaha Bluejay Invitational as UK held its opponents to just .176 hitting for the weekend. Beavin posted a season-high 19 digs against No. 17 Creighton. She had at least three assists in every match, including seven against No. 25 U.S.C.

Mississippi State’s Lilly Gunter, a junior defensive specialist from Oviedo, Fla., averaged 5.18 digs per set over three victories for the Bulldogs at the LUV Invitational. Gunter recorded 57 digs in the tournament, including a season-high 24 digs against Oklahoma on Saturday. On the week, she also tallied 14 assists and three aces.

SEC Setter of the Week – Kentucky’s Emma Grome, a sophomore from Loveland, Ohio, helped her squad to three wins at the 2022 Hilton Omaha Bluejay Invitational with 11.90 assists per set and leading UK to a .418 team hitting percentage. Grome had 35 assists in each match, including a 48-assist performance vs. No. 17 Creighton to defeat the Bluejays for the first time since 2015. She also tied her career high with three aces vs. Northern Iowa to kick off the tournament Friday night as part of a four-ace weekend.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Texas A&M’s Logan Lednicky, an opposite hitter from Sugar Land, Texas, was named to the Fight in the Fort’s All-Tournament Team after 4.65 points and 4.10 kills per set over three victories for the Aggies. Against host TCU, Lednicky posted career highs of 23 kills and a .395 hitting percentage along with five digs and two blocks for the match. On the weekend, she had 17 digs, eight blocks, two assists and one ace.