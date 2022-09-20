Volleyball Players of the Week – Sept. 20



Volleyball Player of the Week: Katie Miller, Lander

Miller earns her third straight Weekly Honor after another outstanding week. The freshman outside hitter from Sugar City, Idaho, averaged 4.44 kills per set as the Bearcats went 1-1 on the weekend at USC Aiken. She produced 21 kills in a 3-1 win at USC Aiken and another 19 kills in a five-set loss on Saturday. In addition, she picked up her sixth and seventh double-double of the season, respectively, against USC Aiken, totaling 21 kills and 11 digs on Friday and 19 kills and 14 digs on Saturday. Miller leads the Peach Belt in total kills, kills per set, points and points per set. Miller has produced double-digit kills in 11 of the Bearcats’ 12 matches this season, and has registered 20 or more kills three different times this season. She is currently ranked 13th in NCAA Division II in Kills per set.



Volleyball Specialist of the Week: Kennedy Muff, Flagler

Muff averaged 10.0 assists per set as the Saints split a pair of matches against Augusta. The junior setter from Antioch, Ill., put up a season-high 51 assists in a five-set loss to Augusta, then followed with 39 in a four-set win. She added eight kills in that match and hit .316 with four digs and three blocks. For the week she added 11 kills, 11 digs, five blocks and a pair of aces. She is currently ranked second in the PBC in assists per set and ninth in hitting percentage.

For a complete list of volleyball Weekly award winners, please click here.