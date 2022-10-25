Volleyball Players of the Week – Oct. 25



Volleyball Player of the Week: Jazmyn Wheeler, Augusta

Wheeler earns her third straight Weekly Honor after another tremendous week for the Jaguars. The junior from Phoenix, Ariz., averaged 4.4 kills and 3.47 digs per set while hitting 2.90 as Augusta went 4-0. She had three double-doubles in her four games at the PBC/SAC Crossover, starting with 14 kills and 15 digs in a five-set win over UNC Pembroke. She had 18 kills with 11 digs against Carson-Newman and 17 kills with 19 digs against Mars Hill. She also had nine blocks on the week along with an assist and an ace. She is currently ranked second in the PBC in kills per set and 10th in digs per set.



Volleyball Specialist of the Week: Madilyn Reed, Lander

Reed helped lead the Bearcats to a 2-2 record on the week, including wins over Mars Hill and Lincoln Memorial at the SAC Crossover this weekend. The senior from Graniteville, SC, totaled a league-best 147 assists, averaging a blistering 10.5 assists per set. She racked up 95 assists in back-to-back games against Mars Hill and Lincoln Memorial, including 46 and 49 assists, respectively. In the two matches on Saturday, Reed averaged 11.87 assists per set. She also totaled 42 digs on the week, averaging 3.0 digs per set. She was credited with three straight double-double performances to round out the week, marking her 12th, 13th, and 14th double-double performances of the season. During the Bearcats’ game at Carson Newman, Reed became Lander’s all-time assist leader (during the Rally scoring era.) Reed leads the PBC with 887 assists, averaging a league-best 9.97 assists per game. She also ranks third in aces, averaging .42 aces per set.

