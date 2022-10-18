Volleyball Players of the Week – Oct. 18



Volleyball Player of the Week: Jazmyn Wheeler, Augusta

Wheeler earns her second straight Weekly award after another impressive week as the Jaguars went 2-0 with wins over Lander and Flagler. The junior from Phoenix, Ariz., averaged 3.85 kills, 2.86 digs and 1.29 blocks per set in the two matches. She had 15 kills with nine digs and seven total blocks in four sets against Lander and 12 kills, 11 digs and two more blocks in a sweep of Flagler. She hit .278 on the week and her double-double against Flagler was her 11th of the season. Wheeler is currently ranked second in the PBC in kills per set and 10th in digs per set.



Volleyball Specialist of the Week: Madilyn Reed, Lander

Reed brings home her fifth Weekly Honor of the season after averaging 10.7 assists per set as the Bearcats went 2-1. The senior from Graniteville, SC, added 3.63 digs per set with double-doubles in all three matches. She went for 39 assists and 10 digs in a loss to Augusta, followed that with 46 assists and 17 digs against USCA and finished with 33 assists and 13 digs against Young Harris. She added 11 kills, six aces and three blocks on the week. She leads the PBC with 9.87 assists per set and is sixth in the conference in aces.

