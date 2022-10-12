Volleyball Players of the Week – Oct. 11



Volleyball Player of the Week: Jazmyn Wheeler, Augusta

Wheeler averaged 5.17 kills and 3.00 digs per set while hitting .419 as the Jaguars went 2-0 to remain atop the PBC standings. The junior outside hitter from Phoenix, Ariz., started with 15 kills and 14 digs in a three-set win over Georgia College, then added 16 kills and four digs in a sweep of Young Harris. She had only five errors in 62 total attacks, including three against YHC for a .481 hitting percentage which was a season-high. Her double-double against GCSU was her 10th of the season. Wheeler is currently ranked second in the PBC in kills per set and 10th in digs per set, one of only three players to be ranked in the top 10 in both categories.



Volleyball Specialist of the Week: Kennedy Muff, Flagler

Muff led the Saints to a three-set sweep of Lander on Friday in their lone match of the week. The junior setter from Antioch, Ill., added 10 digs for her fourth double-double of the season as Flagler extended their winning streak to four. She added four kills and three total blocks on the day. Muff is currently second in the PBC with 8.81 assists per set and ninth in hitting percentage, she is also second on the team in digs.

