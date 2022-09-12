Volleyball players injured when Jefferson City bus rolls into dumpster

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo, (KMIZ)

Nine Jefferson City High School students were hurt Monday afternoon when the volleyball team bus rolled backwards into a parked truck and a dumpster.

The Jefferson City Police Department said the bus driver was not on the bus and the players were getting on board when it started to roll backwards. The bus hit a road sign and electric pole before hitting a pickup truck and the dumpster, police said.

Nine students suffered moderate injuries and four were taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said. Three were taken to a hospital by private vehicle and two were treated and released, according to JCPD. Part of Union Street was closed for about an hour after the crash.

The bus was about to take the team to a match at Lebanon at about 2:15 pm when it rolled backwards down Union Street, Principal Deanne Fisher wrote in a message to families. Police and paramedics got to the scene quickly and helped the injured, she said.

“We are so incredibly thankful that the students who were injured all seem to be doing okay, and we will be keeping the entire team in our thoughts and prayers this evening,” Fisher wrote.

The game was postponed, according to a Twitter account associated with the team.