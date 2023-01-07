Volleyball players honored for Athletic Achievements | Herald Community Newspapers

Posted



January 6, 2023

East Rockaway High School Seniors Julia Passanisi, left, and Julia Walsh show off their All-County and All-State Awards from the Nassau County Coaches Association with Coach Ksenia Brito.

Five East Rockaway High School volleyball players were recognized for outstanding athletic achievement by the Nassau County Volleyball Coaches Association at its annual awards ceremony at Crest Hollow Country Club on Dec. 12.

The following students received awards: senior Julia Passanisi received All-County Honorable Mention and All-State; senior Julia Walsh received All-County and All-State; senior Keira O’Neill and junior Stephanie Lynch received All-Tournament; and senior Clare Acuti received Scholar-Athlete.