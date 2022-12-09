Volleyball Player of the Year changed sports after growth spurt

Cameron Herman played basketball in fourth grade, but her primary sport growing up was gymnastics.

A growth spurt in fifth grade changed her athletic trajectory.

“Gymnastics is where I found my love for sports and athleticism,” she said. “I grew like six inches in a year. I was like, ‘OK, we’re gonna change to volleyball now.’

“I guess I would say I was an average kid. There wasn’t anything special about me. I hit fifth grade, and I was a whole head taller than most of my peers.”

Herman, now a 5-foot-11 junior at Hartland, had her feet in both sports during the summer before sixth grade. That phase didn’t last long.

“I had done some volleyball camps over the summer while training for gymnasts,” she said. “I realized I have more love for volleyball than I had for gymnastics. I kind of took it and ran.”

Just three years after she began playing volleyball, Herman was an All-Livingston County freshman for the Hartland varsity team in 2020.

Two years later, she has reached another level by earning the county volleyball Player of the Year award, as selected by the Livingston Daily.

“This year was kind of huge on the mental aspect of the game for me,” she said. “I stopped worrying about Mistakes and just kind of moved on and was as aggressive as possible and looked forward to the next play to see what happens.”

In her third year of varsity volleyball, Herman was named Captain for her junior year. She was a natural fit, not just because of her talent and experience, but because she does the right things on and off the court. Herman’s most impressive statistic is her 4.07 grade point average.

“My leadership style is kind of friend to all,” Herman said. “I wanted to be that person everyone felt comfortable talking to. If you need support, I’ll talk to you about your school day, talk to you about volleyball, be that person you can lean on.

“With that, we grew trust and respect with me and my teammates. It helped on the court when we were in the middle of competition, knowing we can trust each other.”

Herman made the all-KLAA and all-region teams after landing 251 kills and compiling a .286 hitting percentage from her outside hitter position.

Hartland Coach Dallas Wimbrow had the opportunity to Coach Herman for the first time after coaching the Eagles’ junior varsity team during her first two seasons.

“It was my first year with her, which was awesome,” Wimbrow said. “We changed some things. She’s on her way, man. She’s gonna be one heck of a baller.

“What stands out to me is how coachable she is. I can change something with her in the middle of a game just talking to her through the actual set and she’ll make adjustments as I’m telling her. Just her power and her volleyball IQ stands above the rest.”

A highlight of the season for Herman was beating Brighton during the KLAA tournament on Oct. 22. The Eagles had lost 12 straight times to the Bulldogs since winning a district semifinal match in 2015. Brighton beat Hartland, 3-0, in the teams’ first meeting on Sept. 8.

“It was amazing,” Herman said. “I’ve got some club teammates at Brighton. A lot of our girls are friends with the Brighton girls, so it’s always a little back and forth between our two teams. It was definitely nice to take home the win that day after a disappointing loss for us at the beginning of the season.”

Herman plans to continue her volleyball career in college. She hopes to make a college decision before the start of her senior season.

“It’s a super exciting time in the recruiting process for me,” Herman said. “I currently have one offer to continue my career. I’m just seeing what happens, what unfolds.”

