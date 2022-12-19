Volleyball Player Is “Eternally Grateful” For This Unexpected Christmas Surprise. – InspireMore
Lauren Briseño, a sophomore at Baylor University, made quite the splash in 2021.
After making the volleyball team, she quickly advanced to a key position, becoming the only freshman to play every match that year. Fast-forward to 2022, and this Talented star’s coaches and teammates had a very big secret they were keeping from her… and they found a way to reveal it in the most endearing way!
It all went down during a gift exchange. Once Lauren “chose” the right gift and opened it up, she was instructed to read the message inside out loud. In it, she discovered that she had been awarded a full Scholarship by the university’s volleyball coaches! By the end of the surprise, Lauren broke into tears while the rest of her teammates erupted into loud cheers.
According to a Baylor spokesperson, Lauren received one of only a handful of full-ride scholarships that can be offered to players at the four-year, private university. Given the estimated cost of tuition, this Scholarship is worth around $50,000.
“I truly just left with so much joy,” she said, “I’m so grateful to be here, playing with these coaches, and just … not letting it [the scholarship] define who I am as a player, but just being eternally grateful for what I have.”
Congratulations, Lauren! We applaud your accomplishments and Grateful spirit!
Watch the video below to see Lauren’s heartfelt reaction to the good news, and don’t forget to share this inspiring story with others.
