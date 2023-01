Volleyball Places Nine On All-ACC Academic Team

– Nine North Carolina volleyball players were named to the 2022 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Parker Austin , Anita Babic , Ella Bostic , Olivia Diaz , Maddy May , Kaya Merkler , Liv Mogridge , Carson Overbeck and Mabrey Shaffmaster were each honored.

This is the second time Austin and Shaffmaster have earned All-ACC Academic team honors in their careers.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

As a team, the Tar Heels posted a 3.54 GPA, the highest Fall team GPA in the last 10 seasons.

2022 ACC Volleyball Scholar-Athletes of the Year

Amaya Tillman****, Louisville, MB, Sport Administration

Serena Gray**, Pitt, MB, Applied Developmental Psychology

2022 All-ACC Academic Volleyball Team

Kate Brennan, Boston College, MB, Leadership & Administration

Izzy Clavenna, Boston College, RS, Neuroscience

Julia Haggerty, Boston College, MB/OPP, Accounting for Finance / Marketing

Katrina Hedberg-Jensen, Boston College, OH, Biology

Silvia Ianeselli, Boston College, OH, Economics

Sophia Lambros, Boston College, S, Management & Leadership / Marketing

Grace Milliken, Boston College, MB, Management

Anna Murphy**, Boston College, L, Accounting for Finance / Marketing / Political Science

Grace Penn, Boston College, S, Management & Leadership / Marketing

Jane Petrie, Boston College, S, Management & Leadership

Nikki Steinheiser, Boston College, OH, Applied Psychology & Human Development

Sophie Catalano, Clemson, OPP, Pre-Business

Ani Clark**, Clemson, MB, Management

Azyah Dailey, Clemson, OH, Sociology

Colleen Finney, Clemson, MB, Philosophy

Becca Micelle, Clemson, DS, Sports Communication

Mckenna Slavik***, Clemson, S, Communication

Devan Taylor, Clemson, L, Bioengineering

Taylor Atkinson, Duke, Undeclared

Devon Chang, Duke, Master of Management Studies

Lizzie Fleming**, Duke, Political Science

Gracie Johnson**, Duke, Italian Studies

Kerry Keefe, Duke, Undeclared

Moorea Wood, Duke, Neuroscience

Rachel Richardson, Duke, Undeclared

Sydney Tomlak, Duke, Undeclared

Nikki Underwood, Duke, Undeclared

Sydney Yap, Duke, Statistical Science

Lauryn Burrows, Florida State, L/DS, Sport Management

Emma Clothier****, Florida State, MB, Public Health

Andjelija Draskovic, Florida State, S, Social Science

Emery Dupes, Florida State, L/DS, Business Marketing

Audrey Koenig**, Florida State, OH, Biology

Ava Pitchford, Florida State, S, Management Information Systems

Audrey Rothman, Florida State, OH, Marketing

Bella D’Amico, Georgia Tech, S, Business Administration

Nicole Drewnick, Georgia Tech, S, Business Administration

Laura Fischer, Georgia Tech, RS/MB, Business Administration

Erin Moss, Georgia Tech, MB, Chemical & Biomedical Engineering

Paola Pimentel, Georgia Tech, L/DS, Business Administration

Ayden Bartlett, Louisville, Sustainability

Cara Cresse, Louisville, Undecided

Anna DeBeer***, Louisville, Exercise Science

Alexa Hendricks, Louisville, L/DS, Exercise Science

Aiko Jones****, Louisville, MS Communications

Raquel Lazaro, Louisville, S, MS Sport Administration

Nena Mbonu, Louisville, Business

Cecillia Rush, Louisville, Biology

Elena Scott**, Louisville, S, Undecided

Amaya Tillman, Louisville, MB, M.Ed CSP

Nyah Anderson, Miami, OH, Biology

Abby Casiano, Miami, MB, Religious Studies

Naylani Feliciano, Miami, L, Health Science

Janice Leao, Miami, MB, Management

Milana Moisio, Miami, L, Education

Savannah Vach, Miami, S, Taxation (MS)

Alanys Viera, Miami, S, Broadcast Journalism

Parker Austin **, North Carolina, OH, Exercise and Sport Science

Anita Babic North Carolina, S, Undecided

Ella Bostic North Carolina, S, Undecided

Olivia Diaz North Carolina, L, Exercise and Sport Science

Maddy May North Carolina, L, Exercise and Sport Science

Kaya Merkler North Carolina, MH, Psychology

Liv, Mogridge, North Carolina, MH, Studio Art

Carson Overbeck North Carolina, L, Global Studies

Mabrey Shaffmaster **, North Carolina, OH, Exercise and Sport Science

Ava Brizard, NC State, OH, Business Administration

Naomi Cabello, NC State, S, Sport Management

Priscilla Hernandez**, NC State, DS/L, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management

Martyna Leoniak, NC State, OH, Exploratory Studies

Elaisa Villar, NC State, DS/L, Sport Management

Hannah Wander, NC State, DS, Biological Sciences

Madison Williams, NC State, OH, Sport Management

Maise Alexander, Notre Dame, DS/L, Undecided

Claire Delaplane, Notre Dame, OH, Business Analytics

Cailey Dockery, Notre Dame, DS/L, Neuroscience Behavior

Nancy Kane, Notre Dame, DS/L, American Studies

Charity McDowell, Notre Dame, MB, Preprofessional Studies

Hattie Monson***, Notre Dame, DS/L, Science-Business

Avery Ross, Notre Dame, OH, Science-Business

Lauren Tarnoff, Notre Dame, MB, Design

Lucy Trump, Notre Dame, OH, Preprofessional Studies

Kaylyn Winkler, Notre Dame, MB, Management

Lexis Akeo***, Pitt, S, Accounting

Ashley Browske**, Pitt, DS/L, Psychology

Courtney Buzzerio, Pitt, RS, Health Services

Julianna Dalton, Pitt, OH, Communication: Rhet & Comm

Cam Ennis, Pitt, OH, Management

Rachel Fairbanks, Pitt, S, Undeclared

Cat Flood, Pitt, OH, Media & Prof Communications

Serena Gray, Pitt, MB, Applied Developmental Psych

Dillyn Griffin, Pitt, DS/L, Undeclared

Emmy Klika, Pitt, DS/L, Undeclared

Chiamaka Nwokolo, Pitt, MB, Legal Studies

Sabrina Starks, Pitt, MB, Psychology

Valeria Vazquez-Gomez, Pitt, OH, Sociology

Alyssa Bert, Syracuse, L, Teaching and Curriculum

Riley Hoffman, Syracuse, S, Psychology and Neuroscience

Raina Hughes, Syracuse, MB, Psychology

Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk, Syracuse, OH, Public Health

Polina Shemanova*****, Syracuse, OH, Broadcast and Digital Journalism

GG Carvacho, Virginia, OH, Sociology

Gabby Easton, Virginia, S, Educational Psychology (MED)

Kate Johnson, Virginia, DS/L, Arts & Sciences

Ashley Le, Virginia, S, Arts & Sciences

Mattison Matthews, Virginia, MB, Kinesiology

Madison Morey, Virginia, DS/L, Media Studies

Mary Shaffer**, Virginia, RS, Commerce

Abby Tadder, Virginia, MB, Arts & Sciences

Grace Turner**, Virginia, OH, Educational Psychology (MED)

Heyli Velasquez, Virginia, DS/L, Arts & Sciences

Chloe Wilson, Virginia, RS, Psychology

Veresia Yon, Virginia, MB, Higher Education (MED)

Hanna Borer, Virginia Tech, Criminology

Elayna Duprey, Virginia Tech, Sport Media Analytics

Ava Francis, Virginia Tech, Communication

Logan Mosley**, Virginia Tech, Human Development

Mara Perry, Virginia Tech, Criminology

Sydney Petersen, Virginia Tech, Public Health

Brie Postema**, Virginia Tech, Human Development

Cera Powell, Virginia Tech, Public Health

Madison Slagle, Virginia Tech, Agriculture and Life Science

Anabel Zier, Virginia Tech, Experimental Neuroscience

Ashley Slater**, Wake Forest, OH/RS, Health & Exercise Science

Andrea Fuentes**, Wake Forest, S, Management (MS)

Megan Merrill, Wake Forest, DS, Health & Exercise Science

