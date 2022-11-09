Volleyball Places Four on All-Skyline Teams; Block Repeats as Coach of the Year

COMPLETE SKYLINE CONFERENCE RELEASE

NEW YORK | The Skyline Conference’s 12 head women’s volleyball coaches have cast their votes on the 2022 edition of the all-conference team, and four Farmingdale State College student-athletes have been recognized on the teams for their standout play this fall.

Junior middle Blocker Kalena Ricketts (Cambria Hts., NY) and senior outside hitter Cathleen Farrell (Bayport, NY) picked up first-team praise, while senior outside Kate Flamio (E. Islip, NY) and sophomore middle Mikayla Profeta (Knoxville, Tenn.) garnered second-team accolades. Second-year head Coach Kellie Block repeated as Coach of the Year in voting by her peers.

Ricketts, the 2021 Skyline Co-Rookie of the Year, repeats as a first-team selection after leading the Rams with 37 total blocks (13 solo) and a .274 hitting percentage. The Oct. 26 Skyline Player of the Week finished the season with conference rankings in hitting percentage (third), Kills per set (eighth, 2.64) and points per set (10th, 3.04), and hit .400-plus in nine of the Rams’ last 10 matches.

Farrell, a second-team selection last fall, ranked sixth in the Skyline with team-best averages of 3.41 points and 2.84 kills per set. Her 40 service aces were the second-best mark on the Farmingdale State side, while the Oct. 4 Player of the Week honoree’s 0.52 per-set average ranked No. 15 in the conference.

Flamio, the Skyline’s Player of the Week selection on Oct. 12, rounds out her four-year career in the green and white with her first all-conference citation. She ranked third on the team in both kills (151) and service aces (38), while her .184 hitting percentage ranked third on the team and 14th on the Skyline leaderboard. Flamio finishes her Farmingdale State tenure with career ranks in digs (901, third), kills (784, fourth), points (984.5, fifth) and service aces (151, seventh).

Profeta is now 2-for-2 in collecting all-conference honors, after earning a first-team selection as a freshman. Her .272 hitting percentage ranked second on the team and fourth in the Skyline, while she led her side in both service aces (42) and aces per set (0.58, No. 8 in the Skyline). Many of Profeta’s highest point totals on the season came against top Skyline competition, including a season-best 18.5 points (13 kills, five aces, one block assist) in the regular-season Sweep over Manhattanville (Oct. 5) and 14.5 points ( 11k, 2sa, 3ba) at co-leader Merchant Marine on Sept. 21.

Block has been voted Coach of the Year by her peers in the conference for the second-straight season, after sharing kudos in 2021. She has amassed a record of 29-13 (.690) since taking over the program early last fall, leading the Rams to identical 10-1 marks in Skyline play in both seasons to tie for the top mark in the regular season. Block, along with associate head Coach Brooke Cole and Assistant coaches Erin Calkins and Rory Block, guided this season’s FSC side to a program-record 14-match winning streak from Sept. 27-Oct. 28.