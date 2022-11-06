Volleyball: Pipestone Arrows end their draft, end Paynesville’s season – West Central Tribune

MARSHALL — Someone’s state slump was going to end Saturday night in the Section 3AA volleyball championship.

On one side was Paynesville, which had not made state in school history. They were denied last season in the section Finals in a five-set loss to Jackson County Central.

Across the net was Pipestone, who hadn’t been to state since back-to-back trips in 2005 and ’06.

Ultimately, the Arrows’ combination of timely offense and brick-wall defense brought Pipestone back to the state tournament with a Sweep — 25-12, 25-17, 25-17 — over the Bulldogs at the R/A Facility at Southwest Minnesota State University.

Paynesville junior Emma Flanders, 13, has a shot blocked by Pipestone’s Kayla Hubbling during the Section 3AA Championship match on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“It’s just a fun group of girls to be coaching right now,” said Pipestone head Coach David Dulas. “Most of them are Seniors and they’ve been playing this game for a long time.

“This is their reward for the hard work they’ve put in over the years.”

The first set was tied 8-all thanks to some early kills down the line by junior outside hitter Emma Flanders. Needing to hit around the Arrows’ two big middle blockers — 6-foot-3 Arinn McGee and 6-0 Kayla Hubbling — Flanders had five kills in the opening set.

“I was looking to go line because of the big block in the middle, you have to go away from it,” Flanders said. “We were looking to go line the first few sets.”

Throughout the match, the Arrows pulled off big runs in each set to take a comfortable lead.

Pipestone rattled off 10 straight points to go ahead 18-8. They closed the first by winning eight of the last nine points.

“Pipestone definitely showed up tonight,” said Bulldogs head Coach Nicole Humbert. “They played scrappy, they put the ball down and they hardly made any mistakes. They did what you need to do in the playoffs.”

Paynesville senior Kyleigh Tangen lunges forward for a dig during the Section 3AA Championship match against Pipestone on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The second set saw Paynesville come back from a 9-2 deficit to tie it at 12-12, forcing Pipestone to call a timeout.

Coming out of that stoppage, the Arrows put up six straight points to go up 18-12. Paynesville could only get as close as five as Pipestone took a 2-0 lead.

“Their defense was picking up the line more and their block moved over,” Flanders said. “We had to try to adjust to that.”

Hoping to extend the match, the Bulldogs opened the third set with an 8-2 lead.

Another Pipestone timeout led to yet another run. The Arrows scored 16 of the next 19 points for an 18-11 edge.

Paynesville sophomore Rayna Spanier, 7, sets the ball during the Section 3AA Championship match against Pipestone on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“Sometimes we just need the break to refocus our minds,” McGee said of the Arrows’ momentum swings after timeouts. She finished with five ace blocks and three kills. “You lose a couple points and you start to spiral. Our coaching staff is very good at reeling us back in and getting us back on task.”

Just like the second set, Paynesville got as close as five points as Pipestone wrapped up the section title.

“It’s a thrill,” McGee said about clinching a state berth. “We didn’t know a lot about Paynesville (coming in), but we knew it was going to be a fight.”

The Class AA state tournament gets underway with quarterfinal matches at 1 pm and 3 pm Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Paynesville finishes the season 21-6 and has five departing seniors: Emma Stanley; Rebekah Walz; Jada Bellmont; Kyleigh Tangen; and Keyona Brooks.

“The girls have been fun,” Humbert said. “They’ve been a hard-working, determined, fun group to joke around with and everything else. It’s been easy to coach ’em.”

Pipestone 3, Paynesville 0

Pipestone (26-5) 25 25 25

Paynesville (21-6) 12 17 17

Pipestone

Serving (aces): Melody Remund 3, Megan Lingen 2, Callie Lingen 1 … Set assists: Meg. Lingen 22, Remund 1, Kyla Hubbling 1, Arinn McGee 1 … Hitting (kills): Kayla Hubbling 9, Ky. Hubbling 6, Meredith Draper 5, McGee 3, Aubrea Kor 1, Meg. Lingen 1 … Blocking (aces): McGee 5, Draper 2, Ka. Hubbling 1/2, Ky. Hubbling 1/2, Kor 1/2, Meg. Lingen 1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Mel. Remund 18, Callie Lingen 8, Meg. Lingen 7, Ky. Hubbling 6, Tegan Tuinstra 6, Ka. Hubble 5

Paynesville

Stats not available