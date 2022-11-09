Volleyball: Patriots earn top-seed in Class 2A state tournament – Brainerd Dispatch

Pequot Lakes was seeded No. 2 in Section 6-2A, but they’ll be seeded No. 1 in the Class 2A State Tournament.

The Patriots (27-4) will face the unseeded Barnesville Trojans (20-9) in the state quarterfinals at 1 pm Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Trojans were the top seed in Section 8-2A South. They breezed through the Playoffs with wins over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Hawley and East Grand Forks.

“They are a well-balanced team,” Pequot Lakes head Coach Chris Ganley said of Barnesville. “I think their middles are going to be challenging.”

Pequot Lakes played in what Ganley called one of the toughest sections in the state.

“I thought our section helped prepare us, so well,” Ganley said. “Section 6-2A has so many good teams. No one could get through it without improving their game and I’m hoping if the girls play like they did in the section tournament we could have a good shot of doing really well at state.”

Ganley wants her team to stay humble even with being the top seed in the state tournament.

“Stay humble and confident,” Ganley said. “Because it’s a compliment to get the No. 1 seed It’s a compliment from other coaches. But when you get there everyone is equal and the rankings don’t mean anything. It’s a compliment and that’s all it is.”

The Patriots entered the season as the preseason No. 1 ranked team in the Minnesota Coaches poll. Pequot finished the regular season ranked No. 3 behind Nova Classical and Zumbrota-Mazeppa, who both lost in their section Finals respectively.

The Patriots defeated Holdingford in a 3-0 sweep to advance to the section semifinals.

Pequot Lakes’s Joselyn Rinio hits the ball against St. Cloud Cathedral on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, during the Section 6-2A Final at Sauk Rapids. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

They won a five-set match against No. 3 seed Wadena-Deer Creek to reach the section finals.

In the win against the Wolverines, Pequot Lakes showed its versatility with three different hitters amassing 18 kills or more in junior Ella Kratochvil, senior Maci Martini and senior Grace Hoffard.

The Patriots faced No. 4 seed St. Cloud Cathedral in the section final and won 3-1. Cathedral upset top-seed Sauk Center in the semifinals. Last year, Pequot lost a five-set match in the section final to Sauk Centre.

Against Cathedral, Pequot was led by Kratochvil who recorded 20 kills and Joselyn Rinio who tallied 11.

The Patriots feature four hitters in Kratochvil, Rinio, Martini and Hoffard which gives defenses problems.

“What I like is all the players on the court contributed to a big point,” Ganley said. “Those points that are a turning point, whether it’s a serve, hit or tip, all the players had something like that it shows they have confidence in each other.”

Senior setter Abi Martin tallied 55 set assists in the section semifinals and 49 in the section final.

Libero Kelsi Martini, Younger sister of Maci, tallied 25 digs in the section final to go along with four ace serves.

Brea Eckes, Isabel Larson and Charlee Sullivan also saw the court for the Patriots in the section final win.

It’s the first state appearance for the Patriots since 2019. Only two players were on the roster from four years ago. Maci Martini started as a freshman at left-side hitter and Kratochvil came off the bench as an eighth-grader.

“They are all stoked to be down there and trying to compete,” Ganley said.

Ganley wanted to make sure she highlighted the importance of the bench as her team heads to the state tournament.

“Our bench contributes so much energy and confidence,” Ganley said. “They inject energy into our girls.”

If the Patriots win they’ll play the Winner of No. 4 Belle Plaine and No. 5 Concordia Academy. Well. 2 seed Cannon Falls plays unseeded Pipestone Area and No. 3 seed Annandale plays Rush City.

Class 2A State Volleyball Tournament

Who: Well. 1 Pequot Lakes (27-4) vs. Barnesville (20-9)

Time: 1 p.m

When: Thursday, Nov. 10.

Where: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.