Volleyball: Our doors open to partnership in 2023 – Nimrod





The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, said the doors of the Federation are open to corporate organizations willing to partner for the development of the sport across the country.

In his New Year message made available to newsmen on Sunday January 1, 2023, Nimrod said the aspirations of the NVBF in 2023 is to make a meaningful impact at International Championships as well as qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

They said Nigeria volleyball can achieve the desired goals when major stakeholders are committed to the same course.

The Secretary General of Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone 3 praised the commitment of players, coaches, referees, club owners, administrators, sponsors and board members for their contribution to the growth and development of the game since their inauguration.

He said, “Our doors are open for sponsorship and support as well as seeking partnership and MOU with corporate organizations that wish to key into the sport as a social responsibility to the youths of Nigeria.

“Our aspirations this year include making it to the numerous and important continental as well as global engagements vis a vis the 2023 African Games, 2023 African Youths Games and FIVB U19 Boys World Youths Championship, as well as series of Beach Volleyball events which will climax with the 2024 Olympics Qualifiers in which Nigeria has registered to participate.

“The year 2023 is an opportunity to step up our commitment and dedication to our goals and objectives. This can only be achieved by our collective efforts and common desire for success as a federation.”

“Appreciation goes to all clubs, sponsors with due recognition to all players for their patience, club owners and administrators for their understanding, stakeholders for their support, coaches and referees for their sacrifices and to all members of the Board of Administration for their contribution to the growth and development of the game since our inauguration.

“No matter what challenges we faced, the past is now but a lesson. As we are ushered into the new year, we have a renewed hope for greater vision and better goals,” he added.

The member of the Confederation of African Beach Volleyball Commission recounted some of the successes recorded by the Nigeria Volleyball Federation.

He said, “Without recounting all our success, I will on behalf of the Federation express heartfelt Gratitude to everyone that played a different role in our successes last year, especially the triple international participation of our junior national teams in which Nigeria topped the podium at the U19 Championship in Morocco.

“The senior beach volleyball teams also participated in the African nations cup in Morocco where they performed credibly well. Your various contributions and involvement are noble and deeply appreciated.

“In 2022, we dared to expand our horizon to involve the National Division 2 Volleyball League and the Beach Volleyball Tour which another category will be created this year for new entrants into the tour. The aim is to spread the opportunities of the game to all levels.

“Despite the lapses we hope and believe we can do better and be better, but everything better can only be achieved with Unity of purpose and collective effort.”

Nimrod advised Clubs and sponsors to always get clearance from the Federation’s Secretariat before using its logo for competitions across the country.