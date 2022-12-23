Volleyball: Osakis completes first season with Sadlemeyer at the helm; Team hands out season awards – Alexandria Echo Press

The 2022 season was the first under Coach Brittany Sadlemeyer and recently, the program handed out its end of the season awards.

“There are many accomplishments and things to be proud of from our season,” Sadlemeyer said.

Osakis’ Josee Hartshorn (left) and Greta Faber (right) take a picture with volleyball’s that signifies their crossing of the 1,000-assist and 1,000-dig threshold. Contributed photo

Sophomore Great Faber was an All-Section 6AA player this season and was voted Osakis MVP of the defense. She crossed the 1,000 dig threshold this season. She was an All-Prairie Conference selection along with fellow sophomore Josee Hartshorn, who crossed the 1,000-assist threshold this season.

“Both of these girls did a fantastic job throughout our season and were leaders in both (and many more) of these categories,” Sadlemeyer said.

Senior Kiley Kranz earned the team’s MVP of the offense this season and was an all-conference Honorable mention, while sophomore Kylee LeBrun was also an all-conference Honorable mention.

From left to right, Greta Faber, Josee Hartshorn, Kiley Kranz and Kylee LeBrun take a photo at the volleyball team’s Awards banquet. Faber and Hartshorn made the All-Prairie Conference team,

while Kranz and LeBrun were all-conference Honorable mentions.

Contributed photo

Freshman Kaelyn Walker won the team’s most improved player award while senior Eva Moore took home the team’s Silverstreak Award.

The Silverstreaks finished the 2022 season with a 7-20 record. Sadlemeyer’s first career win came on Sept. 6, against Uppsala.

Osakis had 10 student-athletes win all-district academic awards – Kranz, Walker, Faber, Eva Moore, sophomore Rachel Moore, senior Alexis Ziesmer, sophomore Asiah Froemming, sophomore Grace Rousslang, freshman Brooklyn Dropik and junior Lydia McLaughlin.

Kranz, Ziesmer and Eva Moore made the Academic All-State team.

The Silverstreaks finished tied for second in the conference (5-3) with Swanville this season, behind Browerville-Eagle Valles (21-5, 8-0 Prairie Conference). The Silverstreaks will return a good chunk of its roster next season as 12 of their 15 players on the varsity roster are Juniors or younger.