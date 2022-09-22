Volleyball Opens SoCon Slate This Weekend, Host Furman and Wofford

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team turns its attention toward the Southern Conference regular season slate and will host Furman and Wofford on Friday and Saturday inside Maclellan Gymnasium to kick off league action.

Friday’s SoCon opener is set for 5 pm ET while Saturday’s contest will carry a 4 pm ET start time. Both matches will broadcast LIVE on ESPN+ through the WatchESPN and ESPN App platforms. It’ll be Faculty & Staff Favorites night on Saturday as UTC student-athletes have invited their favorite Faculty and staff members around campus to be recognized at the match.

Chattanooga (5-9, 0-0 SoCon) looks to snap a three-match skid following last weekend’s GATA Challenge in Statesboro, Ga. The Mocs are 2-2 in their last four conference openers with both wins coming inside the Mac.

Furman (4-7, 0-1 SoCon) enters the weekend looking to rebound from a 3-1 home loss to The Citadel in the league’s opener on Wednesday night. Wofford (8-4, 0-0 SoCon) carries a seven-match winning streak into Johnson City on Friday before traveling to the Scenic City on Saturday.

MATCH INFO

Chattanooga (5-9, 0-0 SoCon) vs. Furman (4-7, 0-1 SoCon) – Friday, Sept. 23

Chattanooga (5-9, 0-0 SoCon) vs. Wofford (8-4, 0-0 SoCon) – Saturday, Sept. 24

5:02 pm ET is Friday | ESPN+ (Todd Agne, PxP)

4:02 pm ET on Saturday | ESPN+ (Chris Goforth, PxP & Todd Agne, analyst)

Watch (Friday) | Watch (Saturday) | Live Stats (both)

INSIDE THE SERIES

Furman leads the all-time series 49-28 while holding a 20-16 record against UTC inside Maclellan Gymnasium. The Paladins have won six of the last 10 matches, however, the Mocs have captured three out of the last four.

Chattanooga leads the all-time series 31-13 over Wofford including a 19-2 mark at home. The Terriers have won seven of the last 10 meetings and three of the last four. UTC defeated Wofford in straight sets in the last meeting on November 13, 2021 inside the Mac.

GALLENTINE SURPASSES 1K MARK

Third-year sophomore (COVID) Paige Gallentine surpassed 1,000 career digs during the Chattanooga Classic two weekends ago. She followed the career accomplishment with a blistering all-tournament performance at the GATA Challenge, posting dig totals of 27, 33 and 28 in the three matches. She was named the SoCon Defensive Player of the Week for the first time this season and fourth time in her career on Monday.

GATA CHALLENGE RECAP

Chattanooga suffered a three-match sweep at the GATA Challenge hosted by Georgia Southern last weekend. The Mocs dropped a pair of five-set matches on Friday against St. Francis (PA) and Queens (NC) before falling to the tournament hosts in a four-set match on Saturday. The three-match skid following a stretch where Chattanooga picked up four wins in five matches.

ADMISSION

Admission is FREE for all spectators. Fans may enter Maclellan Gym through the Vine Street entrance. Parking is available in the Mocs Alumni Drive Parking Garage (formerly known as E. 5th Street) across from Maclellan Gym.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

In an effort to enhance Spectator safety and align with national best-practices, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department has a clear bag policy for home games in all of its athletics facilities. For more information and guidelines, please visit the informative page here.

ABOUT GO MOCS APP

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department, in partnership with From Now On, has launched a free app that gives fans easy access to the Mocs information they want most. The ‘Go Mocs’ app presented by FirstBank provides users with live stats, game day information, ticket purchasing, and exclusive Mocs content all in one place. It also includes push notifications, so fans are always the first to know score updates, breaking news and promotional offers.

FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA VOLLEYBALL

Follow @GoMocsVB on Twitter & @GoMocsVolleyball is Instagram for the most up-to-date information and news regarding Chattanooga volleyball.

GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed gear in our online store. The Mocs can also be followed on their official website Facebook page or on Twitter. Find out how to join the Mocs Club and support more than 300 student-athletes by clicking here.