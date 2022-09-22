Volleyball Opens C-USA Play at LA Tech Friday, Host UAB on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte volleyball opens up the 2022 Conference USA schedule by traveling to Louisiana Tech at 7:00 pm Friday before hosting UAB at 1:00 pm on Sunday afternoon. A total of 14 league matches will determine the eight participants heading to the annual C-USA Tournament with this season featuring the return of all teams playing each other at-least once.

“I’m excited about the way we’ve positioned ourselves going into conference,” began the Head Coach Karen Weatherington . “We’ve really persevered through some moments and showed a lot of tenacity against some really tough teams, but we’ve definitely managed to stick together.”

NON-CONFERENCE PREPS FOR CONFERENCE

Charlotte (6-6) battled their way through a grinding non-conference schedule that featured seven power five opponents, five from the ACC that included victories over Syracuse and Virginia. Emani’ Foster’s Incredible start to 2022 has her currently second in the Nation with 248 Kills on the year and 278 points through 12 matches. Foster is third in total attacks with 605, fourth in points per set at 5.91 and kills per set at 5.28.

LA TECH OUTLOOK

Louisiana Tech enters the first league weekend 6-8 overall on the year with a pair of rivalry wins over ULM along with victories against Presbyterian, Grambling State, Central Arkansas and Southern. The Lady Techsters hold a 4-3 advantage all-time against the Niners, but Charlotte has one each of the last three heading into Friday night.

BLAZING TO CHARLOTTE

UAB begins with league-favorite WKU on Friday night at home before coming up to Charlotte on Sunday. The Blazers sit 5-7 on the year with victories over Cleveland State, Jackson State, Little Rock, North Florida and Florida A&M. Sunday will mark the 34th meeting in the all-time rivalry dating back to 1979. Charlotte trails in the series 19-14, but have won four-straight against the Blazers going back to 2017.

WATCH AND FOLLOW THE C-USA START

Both matches this weekend will be available on CUSA.tv along with live stats for both. All links, including tickets for Sunday’s match inside Halton Arena, are available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.