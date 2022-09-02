Volleyball Opens 2022 Season at Coyote Invitational

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball begins its 49th season by trekking to South Dakota for the Coyote Invitational on Friday (Aug. 26), Saturday (Aug. 27) and Sunday (Aug. 28) inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The weekend features a Friday match against Northern. The Tigers and No. 4 Cardinal battle in match on Saturday at 3 pm before closing out the invitation on Sunday facing South Dakota.

SERIES SNAPSHOT

Mizzou is 2-3 all-time against Louisville. The last time they met was last year, with the Cardinals taking the Tigers in three sets.

The Tigers face Northern Kentucky for only the second time in program history. The most recent meeting last year the Tigers swept the Norse.

Mizzou holds a 4-0 record all-time against South Dakota. Their most recent meeting was last season, where the Tigers defeated the Coyotes in four sets.

MIZZOU NOTABLES

Fans will notice a different look to the Tigers as five new faces dot the roster in 2022. Mizzou’s incoming recruiting class was ranked among the top 15 in the Nation and features nationally-ranked freshmen.

Senior outside hitter Anna Dixon Returns to lead Mizzou after racking up an impressive 380 kills in 2021. Dixon was named to the preseason All-SEC Awards list.

FOLLOW THE TIGERS