Volleyball: Ohio to face difficult test at Bulldog Brawl

Ohio (5-3, 0-0 Mid-American Conference) will face a difficult test this weekend in Indianapolis when it takes on two Power Five opponents, and host of the tournament, Butler (6-3, 0-0 Big East) .

The Bobcats are coming off their first home stand of the season where they won two of three matches. Despite the positive performance, the Bobcats let an opportunity slip away in their final match. They had a chance to win the Bobcat Invitational and go into the Bulldog Brawl with a six-match winning streak. Instead, the Bobcats lost to Tennessee Tech in four sets, and will face three difficult opponents in Indianapolis.

Ohio will play all of its matches in the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, which is Featured in the movie ‘Hoosiers’, and was designated a US National Historic Landmark.

Match 1

Date and Time: Sept. 15 at 6 p.m

Opponent: Butler (6-3)

Coverage: YouTube

Butler’s season has been a bit of a roller coaster so far. Butler won his first four matches of the season before losing the next three. Since then, it has gotten back to its winning ways with back-to-back sweeps against Eastern Washington and Southern Utah respectively.

Player to watch: Jaymason Kinley

The Bulldogs’ junior libero was the only player on the team to make the Preseason All-Big East Team. Kinley leads the Bulldogs in digs with 158, and her 8 service aces are the second most of anyone on the team. Kinley was key in the Bulldogs’ last two wins, she led the team in digs in both matches, and led the Bulldogs in service aces against Southern Utah.

Match 2

Date and Time: Sept. 16 at 12 p.m

Opponent: Missouri (4-3, 0-0 Southeastern Conference)

Missouri had a tough start to the season, losing two of its first three in the South Dakota Tournament. Missouri rebounded when it got back home by winning all three of its matches in the Mizzou Invitational. Most recently, Missouri lost in five sets to Kansas State.

Player to watch: Kaylee Cox

Cox has been the Tigers’ star player so far in 2022, and has done a bit of everything. She leads the team in kills and service aces, and her 93 digs rank second most on the team.

Match 3

Date and Time: Sept. 17 at 3 p.m

Opponent: Notre Dame (3-5, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference)

Notre Dame has struggled to win matches this season. It went 1-4 in its first five matches of the season, and then went 2-1 at the Quest For the Crown. Notre Dame was picked to finish ninth in the ACC preseason poll.

Player to watch: Avery Ross

Avery Ross leads the Fighting Irish with 59 kills this season, and her 37 digs are the fourth most on the team. Although Ross is only a freshman, she has made an immediate impact. In Notre Dame’s last two wins, Ross has gone for a combined 27 kills.

@GorbettBobby

[email protected]