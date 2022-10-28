Volleyball: Ohio takes on two strong MAC opponents this weekend

Ohio (14-8, 8-3 Mid-American Conference) is back at home Friday and Saturday to take on two strong MAC opponents in Western Michigan (13-10, 5-6 MAC) and Northern Illinois (14-7, 7 -4 MAC).

The Bobcats are playing their best volleyball of the year. They have won six of their last seven matches﻿, and their strong play has elevated their record to 8-3 in the MAC. The Bobcats are in sole possession of third place in the MAC, and could extend their lead over the fourth-place Huskies with a win Saturday. If the Bobcats were to finish in the top three in the MAC, it would only be their second top three finish since 2016.

Friday

Opponent: Western Michigan

Time: 7 p.m

To start the season the Broncos appeared to be a frontrunner in the MAC. After a successful non-conference slate, the Broncos didn’t lose a set in their first two matches in conference play. The Broncos then went 3-3 in their next six matches. The season has gone south, however, as the Broncos have lost their last three matches, and are now below .500 in MAC play.

History

The Bobcats have played well against the Broncos since 2004, leading the series 15-8 since then. The two teams have only squared off against each other twice in The Convo since 2014 when the two teams split the series in 2020. The Bobcats prevailed over the Broncos in four sets last season in Kalamazoo.

Player to watch

Maggie King

King has steered the ship for the Broncos in 2022. She made the All-MAC First Team in 2020 and 2021. So far in 2022 King has had another impressive year. She leads the team in kills, is second on the team in digs, and is also the team leader in service aces.

Saturday

Opponent: Northern Illinois

Date: ﻿4 pm

Like the Broncos, the Huskies have also had an up-and-down season. The Huskies started conference play by winning six of their first seven matches, including a win over first-place Bowling Green. The Huskies then lost their next three matches before rebounding with a win against Toledo. Before their match against the Bobcats, the Huskies will take on Kent State. As it stands right now, the Huskies are in a three-team tie for fourth place with a record of 7-4 in conference play. The Huskies are only one game back of the Bobcats for third place, meaning Saturday’s match will have important MAC tournament implications.

History

The Bobcats have had a lot of success in their series against the Huskies, and lead the series 18-9 since 2005. Recently, the Bobcats have dominated the Huskies. The Bobcats have swept the Huskies in each of their last four matches. The last time the Bobcats hosted the Huskies was in 2018, when the Bobcats won in five sets.

Player to watch

Ella Mihacevich

Mihacevich has been a key difference-maker as the Huskies’ setter. She leads the team in both assists and service aces. Although Mihacevich may be known for what she provides on offense, she has taken a big lead forward defensively this year. Mihacevich has nearly doubled her total amount of digs from last year to this year. Mihacevich’s 204 digs are the third most on the team.

