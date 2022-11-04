Volleyball: Ohio must survive Toledo to keep first place hopes alive

In the last two weeks Ohio (16-8, 10-3 Mid-American Conference) has played its best volleyball of the season. Ohio has won six straight matches, and its strong play has given itself a serious chance to finish first in the MAC. If Ohio can finish conference play with the best conference record, the MAC tournament will be played in front of Ohio’s fans in the Convo.

If Ohio wants to keep its hopes of hosting the MAC tournament alive, it will have to survive a difficult two-match road series against Toledo (15-9, 8-5 MAC).

Match information

Opponent: Toledo

Dates and times: Nov. 4 at 6 pm Nov 5. at 4 pm

Although the Rockets haven’t been as successful as the Bobcats in conference play, they are still very much in the thick of the MAC Tournament race. The Rockets’ 8-5 record in the MAC has them in a tie for fourth in the conference standings, but the two teams trail right behind at 7-6. If the season ended today the Rockets would be in the MAC tournament, but two losses to the Bobcats could put the Rockets’ postseason future in jeopardy. If the Rockets were to beat the Bobcats in both matches they could move past them in the standings. The two matches against the Bobcats are the Rockets’ last two home matches of the season as they try and send their Seniors out on a high note.

History

The Bobcats have beaten the Rockets in nine of their last 13 matches since 2010, but recently the Bobcats haven’t been as dominant. The Bobcats lost three straight matches against the Rockets from 2016-2018. After three straight wins against the Rockets, the Bobcats lost their most recent match, in﻿ 2021, in three sets. The Bobcats and Rockets haven’t faced off against each other in Toledo since 2018 when the Rockets won 3-2.

Player to watch

Taylor Alt

Alt has been a key contributor for the Rockets since her freshman year. In her freshman year she made the All-MAC first team, and backed it up last year with an appearance on the AVCA Midwest All-Region team. Alt has not disappointed this year, leading the team in kills and service aces. Alt’s 4.04 kills per set are the highest of any player in the MAC this year. Alt is also second in the MAC in scoring. Her 386 points trail only Western Michigan’s Maggie King.

