Volleyball: Ohio looks to continue its winning streak in the Bobcat Invitational

Ohio (3-2, 0-0 Mid-American Conference) will play its first home games of the 2022 season on Friday and Saturday in the Bobcat Invitational. It will be another busy weekend for Ohio, as it once again takes on three different opponents in two days.

The Bobcats have plenty of energy after their trip to New Orleans. They won all three matches in the Tulane Invitational, and didn’t let any of the matches go to a fifth set.

The Bobcats struggled in 2021, losing their first 11 matches of the season. When they failed to win a set against each of their first two opponents this season, it appeared as if the Bobcats might get off to a similar start in 2022. However, the Bobcats dominated at Tulane. If they win all three matches at the Bobcat Invitational, it will be their longest winning streak since 2019.

Match 1:

Date: Sept. 9

Opponent: Bradley (1-5, 0-0 Missouri Valley Conference)

Time: 7:00 p.m

Coverage: ESPN 3

Ohio’s first home game of the year will be against Bradley, who has struggled so far this season. Bradley has only won one of his first six matches and are coming into Friday’s match on a three match losing streak. Although Bradley has struggled, he has played several difficult opponents. The one common opponent between Ohio and Bradley is the University of Missouri Kansas City, who both teams defeated. Ohio was able to sweep UMKC, while it took Bradley five sets.

Player to watch: Serena Sparks

Sparks led the Braves in digs in 2021 with 526. She is leading the team once again with 70 digs this season. Sparks also has the third most assists on the team with 16.

Match 2:

Date: Sept. 10

Opponent: Loyola Maryland (2-2, 0-0 Patriot League)

Time: 12:30 p.m

How to Watch: ESPN 3

Loyola Maryland is .500 coming into the Bobcat Invitational, and both of its losses were to power five programs. Loyola’s last match was a 3-1 win against Coppin State.

Player to watch: Katie Forsythe

Forsythe has had a historic career with the Gray Hounds. She was the first player in the history of the Patriot League to win an end of the year award four times in a row after she won her fourth Patriot League Libero of the year award. In addition, Forsythe led the team in digs and serving aces in 2021.

Match 3:

Date: Sept. 10

Opponent: Tennessee Tech (1-5, 0-0 Ohio Valley conference)

Time: 7:00 p.m

Coverage: ESPN 3

Tennessee Tech is Ohio’s final opponent of the weekend, and is entering the Bobcat Invitational with a 1-5 record. Tennessee Tech lost its first five matches in four sets, but won its first match of the season against Evansville on Sept. 3.

Player to watch: Madolyn Isringhausen

Isringhausen led the Golden Eagles in Kills during the 2021 season, and her 29 service aces ranked second on the team in 2021. Isringhausen was named to the Ohio Valley Conference second team after her breakout season in 2021. Isringhausen has been solid for the Golden Eagles so far in 2022, and had 19 kills in her season debut against Central Arkansas.

@GorbettBobby

[email protected]