Volleyball: Ohio looks to continue its winning streak against Buffalo

Ohio (10-7, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) is hosting Buffalo (10-9, 2-5 MAC) this weekend, as Ohio looks to add to its winning streak.

Ohio played very well in their road trip up north, when it took on Central and Eastern Michigan. Not only did the Bobcats win both matches, but they also did so convincingly, only losing one set across the two matches.

The Bobcats’ conference season has been a bit of a roller coaster through six matches. After sweeping the Redhawks, the Bobcats fell back down to .500 after losing back-to-back matches on the road. The Bobcats responded with two straight wins, and will hope to carry their strong play back home to take on the Bulls.

Match Information

Opponent: Buffalo

Date: Oct. 14 at 7:00 pm and Oct. 15 at 4:00 p.m

The Bulls appeared to be an elite MAC team after their successful play in the non-conference slate. The Bulls won eight of their first 10 matches including winning the WNY Invite. The Bulls then began a losing streak by losing their last two matches of the FGCU Homewood Suites Invite.

Buffalo continued to struggle, getting swept twice by Western Michigan. It then bounced back, winning two of its next three matches. Most recently, Buffalo lost matches against Ball State and Toledo.

Although both teams play in the MAC, they have not shared a common opponent so far. If the Bulls can play the way they did to start the season, the Bobcats will be faced with a difficult task.

History

The Bobcats have dominated the matchup against the Bulls, winning 18 of 22 matches against Buffalo since 2010. The Bobcats have won their last six matches against Buffalo. At home the Bobcats have won their last three matches over the Bulls, with their last loss coming in 2018.

Player to watch

Katrin Trebichavska

Trebichavska has been outstanding for the Bulls so far this season. The sophomore leads the team in both service aces and kills. Trebichavska also makes a difference on the defensive end, with the second most digs of any player on the team with 175. Trebichavska set a career high in Kills in her second match of the season against Xavier, with 19. In the Bulls’ last match , Trebichavska’s 23 digs were another career high.

@GorbettBobby

[email protected]