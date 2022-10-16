Volleyball Notes: Mountain View wins Lion’s Den; Coaching Milestones

(Andy Morales/AllSportsTucson)

Mountain View went 7-0 to Capture the Championship of the Lion’s Den Tournament held on Friday and Saturday. The Mountain Lions beat Buena 2-0 (25-16, 25-11) in the Championship final on Saturday…

Mountain View over Buena at the Lion’s Den Tournament #azpreps365 https://t.co/5NLzpBWIuS — AZPreps365 (@AZPreps365) October 16, 2022

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Mountain View: Carlie Crook

Empire: Jazmyn Henderson

Buena: Jaden Walker

Walden Grove: Mia Dionisio

Desert View: Alma Teilon

Catalina: Magdalena Piller

Pueblo: Marina Martinez

Rio Rico: Ailani Rodriguez

Tombstone: Julia Schilling

Vista Grande: McKayla Jones

Most Valuable Player

Maggie McReynolds, Mountain View

COACHING MILESTONES

As of Oct. 13:

Ironwood Ridge girls head Coach Bill Lang is two wins away from 750 career wins.

Mica Mountain girls head coach Amy Johnson is 10 wins a way from 750 career wins and she passed 1,000 career matches during the Lancer Fall Classic (1,005).

Salpointe girls head Coach Heather Moore-Martin is 20 wins from 700.

Cienega boys Coach Heather Mott is 12 wins from 500.

SOUTHERN ARIZONA COACHING RECORDS

Bill Lang, Ironwood Ridge (Girls Active)

748-413 (1,161)

530: Girls (2 runners-up)

218: Boys

Amy Johnson, Salpointe/Sabino/Mica Mountain (Girls Active)

740-229-36 (1,005)

393: Girls

347: Boys (2 runners-up)

Heather Moore-Martin, Green Fields, Catalina & Salpointe (Girls Active)

680-185 (865)

466: Girls (3 Championships & 2 runners-up)

214: Boys (2 championships)

Sandy Novak, Sahuaro

673-203 (876)

404: Girls (2 runners-up)

269: Boys (1 Championship & 1 runner-up)

Juanita Kingston, Rincon/UHS

671-301 (972)

455: Girls (1 Championship & 1 runner-up)

216: Boys (1 runner-up)

Melva Lundy, Canyon del Oro

592-234 (826)

(1 Championship with the boys & 3 runner-up with the boys)

(unknown breakdown)

Heather Mott, Cienega (Boys Active)

488-198 (648)

280: Girls

208: Boys (2 championships)

