VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Two local teams remain unbeaten, rankings released | High-school

Three weeks into the high school volleyball schedule and the Wiregrass still has two unbeaten teams left.

The Geneva Panthers, coached by Ashton Williams, are 13-0 and the Ariton Purple Cats, led by Coach Terry Goodson, are 16-0.

The two are among four teams statewide in the AHSAA that still haven’t lost a match. The others are Mobile Christian in Class 3A at 20-0 and Leroy in Class 1A with a reported 2-0 record. Edgewood Academy and Patrician Academy in AISA are also undefeated.

Both Geneva and Ariton have tests coming up. The Panthers compete Saturday at the Straughn Invitational against Andalusia, Brantley and Class 1A, No. 3 ranked Pleasant Home. Meanwhile, Artion’s next outing is Tuesday at Rival GW Long, the No. 4 ranked team in Class 2A.

No changes in poll: The eight state-ranked teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage are all remaining in the same spot in the latest al.com statewide volleyball polls as they were last week.

Those teams are Enterprise (No. 3, Class 7A), Providence Christian (No. 9, Class 5A), Geneva (No. 7, Class 4A), Houston Academy (No. 9, Class 3A), GW Long (No. 4, Class 2A), Ariton (No. 8, Class 2A), Kinston (No. 7, 1A) and Lakeside School (No. 4, AISA). Class 5A Rehobeth was among others nominated, but not in the top 10.

Only one tournament: Only one tournament is scheduled for this Saturday involving Wiregrass teams – the Straughn Tournament.

Area teams Geneva, Goshen and Kinston are among the schools competing at the tournament. In Pool A is host Straughn along with Kinston, Luverne and Goshen. Pool B features Andalusia, Brantley, Pleasant Home and Geneva.