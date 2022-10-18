Volleyball notebook: Priceville, Danville and Brewer win area championships – The Hartselle Enquirer

It was a good week for Morgan County volleyball teams playing in area tournaments. Priceville, Danville and Brewer won area championships, while Falkville finished runner-up. All four teams now advance to the North Super-Regional in Huntsville this week.

Priceville

The 4A No.10 Lady Bulldogs defeated St. John Paul II 3-1 in the semi-finals of the 4A Area 15 volleyball tournament to advance to the Championship game. They defeated county rival, No. 7 West Morgan, in a difficult five-set final 3-2 (25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-12).

Zoey Benson led Priceville with 17 kills and 38 digs in the Championship match. Katelyn Falciani had 13 kills, while Abby Langlois added nine kills and three blocks. Ashlyn Johnson had 41 assists and Lacey Clark added 27 digs.

Priceville will meet Ashville in the first round of the super-regional while West Morgan will face Cherokee County. Ranked teams in the 4A bracket include No. 3 Madison Co., No. 4 New Hope, No. 8 Deshler and No. 9 Good Hope.

Danville

The 3A No. 3 Lady Hawks defeated Vinemont 3-0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-10) in the Championship match of the 3A Area 12 tournament.

Faith Parker led Danville with 16 kills, seven digs and three aces. Lillie Kate Eddy had 11 kills and three aces, while Emily Lacy added 13 digs. Trinity Coots finished with 38 assists.

The Lady Hawks (55-16) will meet Clements (16-20) in the first round of the super-regional. Their side of the bracket includes No. 2 Plainview, No. 5 Susan Moore and No. 9 West Brook Christian, while the other has No. 6 Ohatchee, No. 8 Geraldine and No. 10 Lauderdale Co.

Brewer

5A no. 8 Brewer defeated West Point 3-0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-19) in the semi-finals and No. 9 Lawrence County 3-1 (25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19) in the Championship match to win the 5A, Area 15 volleyball championship.

Cheyenne Lucas had 16 kills to lead the Lady Patriots. Laney Nelson had 14 kills and seven digs, while Blakely Faulkner had 24 digs and seven kills. Jacey Atkinson finished with 55 assists and 13 digs.

Brewer (40-14) will open the super-regional with a match against Leeds (18-15). The Lady Patriots bracket is loaded with No. 1 Westminster Christian, No. 4 Jasper and No. 7 Guntersville, while the other bracket includes No. 3 Alexandria, No. 5 Arab and No. 6 Madison Academy.

Falkville

The Lady Blue Devils advanced to the North Super-Regional after finishing runner-up to Lindsay Lane in the 2A Area 14 volleyball tournament. Falkville defeated Whitesburg Christian 3-0 in the semi-finals before falling to Lindsay Lane 3-0.

The Lady Blue Devils will open the super-regional with a match against Altamont.