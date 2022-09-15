Volleyball: Norwich suffers sweep at Plymouth State

Next Match: Curry 9/16/2022 | 5 p.m Sept. 16 (Fri) / 5 pm Curry History

PLYMOUTH, NH – Despite a strong start to the opening set, the Norwich volleyball team was unable to recover against any of Plymouth State’s leads in a 3-0 Panther Sweep in non-conference action on Wednesday night at Foley Gymnasium.

Ana Lopez (Laredo, Texas) led the Offensive effort behind seven kills. Laura Farnum (North Andover, Mass.) and Addison Schroeder (Apple Valley, Calif.) logged an ace apiece, while Farnum paced Norwich’s outputs in digs with 14. Her sister, Sarah Farnum (North Andover, Mass.)matched that output in assists.

The Cadets nearly seized an opportunity in the third set to find some Offensive flow, knotting things up at 11-all and eventually trimming an eight-point Plymouth State lead down to four, but a pair of Kills by Nora Ryan and a block spelled doom for Norwich’s chances.

Norwich will try to bounce back to their winning ways on Friday, entertaining Curry College as part of the Homecoming Weekend festivities in Northfield, before heading into Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) play the following weekend. Game time is slated for 5 pm in Andrews Hall.