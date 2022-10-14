VOLLEYBALL: Newsome’s double-double not enough at Commerce | SLU Lions

COMMERCE, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team saw Kailin Newsome pick up her second straight double-double, but the Lady Lions again saw their success at home not translate on the road, falling to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 3-0 (24-26, 18-25, 18-25) Thursday night at the TAMUC Field House.

Newsome’s double-double was her ninth of the season as she led all players with 16 kills in the match to go along with 12 digs. Ryley Boyne had nine kills and Crispin Adams had eight on the evening. Ansley Tullis had 19 digs and Gracie Duplechein contributed 31 assists. Hannah Brewer led the team with three assisted blocks.

The Lady Lions had more kills in the match than TAMUC, 47 to 42, but issues stemmed both at the net, where TAMUC blocked back 13 SLU attacks for points while SLU blocked five back over and down, and on the serve, where TAMUC dropped in ten service aces to just two for the Lady Lions.

The Lady Lions (15-5, 5-3 SLC) looks to get back in the win column Saturday afternoon in San Antonio against Incarnate Word. Opening serve of Saturday’s match against the Cardinals (3-15, 2-6 SLC) is set for 1:00 PM at UIW’s McDermott Center.

DIGGIN’ IT CLUB / S CLUB

Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the Southeastern volleyball program are encouraged to join the Diggin’ It Club. Lion volleyball alums are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is restricted to Southeastern Athletic letter winners.

All membership fees and donations to both the Diggin’ It Club and S Club (volleyball) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern volleyball program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at [email protected] or (985) 549-5091 or visiting www.LionUp.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For more information on Lady Lions Volleyball, follow @LionUpVB or @JWhiteSLU on Twitter, @LionUpVB on Instagram, like /SLUathletics on Facebook and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.