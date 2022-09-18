VOLLEYBALL: Newsome, Hidalgo pace Lady Lions to clean weekend | SLU Lions

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team finished off a clean weekend in its own Battle of the Boot Tournament, getting double-digit kills from both Kailin Newsome and Cicily Hidalgo to defeat a game Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters side 3-0 (27-25, 25-14, 29-27) Saturday afternoon at the University Center.

Newsome picked up her fifth double-double of the season as she picked up 17 kills, which led the team, and ten digs while also tallying an assist, an ace, and a block assist in the match. Hidalgo ended the match with 12 kills on 28 attacks. She also tallied eight digs, an ace, and a solo block.

Gracie Duplechein and Peyton Stokley shared the helping role fairly evenly as Duplechein finished with 21 assists and Stokley with 20. Stokley had a team-high two service aces while Duplechein had one as well.

Alexis Logarbo and Hannah Brewer finished the match with four block assists each.

As a team, the Lady Lions hit .246, even as Louisiana Tech hit at a .216 clip in the match. The Lady Lions finished the three-match weekend 3-0, and did not drop a set over the course of the weekend.

The Lady Lions (11-2, 1-0 SLC) head into Southland Conference play for the remainder of the season, starting on Thursday night on the road at Houston Baptist. Opening serve against the Huskies (8-5, 0-0 SLC) is set for 6:30 PM at HBU’s Sharp Gym.

