VOLLEYBALL | News, Sports, Jobs

From Staff Reports

Southern 3, East Canton 0

SALINEVILLE — Southern Local rolled over East Canton, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8, Monday.

Southern improves to 12-5, while East Canton drops to 0-15.

Ashley Shroades topped the Indians with 21 points, five aces and 16 kills. Aleah Bach had 15 points and five kills, Kya McCulley nine points and 10 digs, Rylee Mellott 28 assists, Olivia Kerns three kills and four blocks, Esther Forbes three kills and Hannah Reynolds two kills.

Southern also won the junior varsity match, 25-18, 25-9, to improve to 14-1. For the Indians. Gigi Rodgers had 10 points and four kills, Cheyenne Bennett five assists and Allyssa Shroades four assists.

The Indians will host United today.

Wellsville 3, Lisbon 0

WELLSVILLE — State-ranked Wellsville put the finishing touches on its fifth straight Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference volleyball title Monday.

The Tigers swept Lisbon, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13, to improve to 16-1 overall and 12-0 in the EOAC.

Leading the Tigers were Presley Stokes with 16 kills and 15 assists, Alana Amato four aces and 15 kills, Bella Poppelriter 20 assists, four digs and two kills, Myleigh Jackson eight aces and two kills and Aubrey Ramsey 19 digs and three assists.

Wellsville will play at Columbiana today,

Beaver Local 3, Carrollton 0

CALCUTTA — Beaver Local rolled over Carrollton, 25-8, 25-22, 25-17, Monday.

Topping the Beavers were Peyton Roberts with four aces, 10 kills and 12 digs, Briar Wolski 10 kills, Aleia Evanko 15 assists and 11 digs, Emma Joseph seven assists and Chloe Reed 18 digs.

Carrollton handed East Liverpool its first loss last Monday and lost to West Branch on Tuesday.

Beaver Local also won the junior varsity match, 25-22, 25-11. For the Beavers, Bria Boyd had 18 points and 11 assists, Joslin Rhodes 11 points, four kills and 11 digs and Adison Ketchum five kills.

The Bears made it a sweep by winning the freshman match, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20. Leading for the Beavers was Bria Boyd with 10 kills, 16 assists, and 5 digs. Giada Williams had 6 kills and 6 digs.

The Beavers will host Weir today beginning with the junior varsity match at 5:30 pm