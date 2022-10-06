VOLLEYBALL | News, Sports, Jobs

Salem 3, Hubbard 0

HUBBARD — The Salem volleyball team swept Hubbard, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19, Wednesday.

Guiding the Quakers were Zoie Reid with 14 kills and two aces, Laila Murray four kills, two aces and three blocks, Kaylee Johnson two aces and six kills and Sofia Cibien one ace, three tips and 29 assists.

The Quakers dropped the junior varsity match, 25-16, 25-15. Ashlyn Green had eight kills for the Quakers.

McDonald 3, Heartland 1

COLUMBIANA — McDonald defeated Heartland Christian, 23-25, 25-9, 25-14, 25-22, Wednesday.

For the Lions, Bella Drokin had 13 assists and six points, Lauren Miasek 17 kills and four points and Lexi Wright nine points.

McDonald also won the jayvee match, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24.

For Heartland, Maddie Neville had 11 kills and four points and Mary Baker six kills and eight points.

Heartland travels to Malvern today.

Columbiana frosh

COLUMBIANA — Jackson-Milton topped Columbiana, 25-20, 25-22, in freshman action Wednesday.

For Columbia, Peyton Stoy had 10 points and five aces, Kayden Zohnd four kills and Sydney Spaite two points and two digs.