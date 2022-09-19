Volleyball: New London-Spicer grabs the Championship of the Minnewaska Invitational – Alexandria Echo Press

GLENWOOD — The New London-Spicer volleyball team came home with the first-place Trophy Saturday at the Minnewaska Invitational.

The Wildcats beat Lakeview 25-22, 25-14 and Lac qui Parle Valley 25-23, 26-24 before advancing to the championship. NLS then knocked off Kittson County Central 25-16, 22-25, 15-12 in the final.

Kendra Gerhardson piled up 35 set assists and Ava Hauer had 27 for the Wildcats. Ellary Peterson had 16 kills, Ava Carlson added 15 kills and Avery Rich added 14 for NLS.

LQPV, meanwhile, beat Minnewaska 25-17, 25-19 to earn third place in the tournament.

Minnewaska went 1-1 in pool play, beating Ortonville 25-22, 25-15 and falling to Kittson County Central 24-26, 25-18, 15-13.

MINNEWASKA INVITE TEAM SCORES:

Minnewaska 2, Ortonville 0 (25-22, 25-15)

Kittson County Central 2, Minnewaska 1 (24-26, 25-18, 15-13)

Kittson County Central 2, Ortonville 0 (25-12, 25-19)

LQPV 2, Lakeview 0 (25-14, 25-20)

New London-Spicer 2, Lakeview 0 (25-22, 25-14)

New London-Spicer 2, LQPV 0 (25-23, 26-24)

Championship: New London-Spicer 2, Kittson County Central 1 (25-16, 22-25, 15-12)

Third-place match: LQPV 2, Minnewaska 0 (25-17, 25-19)

Fifth-place match: Lakeview def. Ortonville

MINNEWASKA STATS – Serving (aces): Brooklyn Meyer 3, Dreya Barsness 2, Emma Poegal 1, Grace Zenk 2, Haillie Schultz 4, Haley Shea 2 … Set assists: Meyer 2, Dacia Fleury 1, Barsness 1, Schultz 3, Shea 58 … Hitting (kills): Meyer 2, Fleury 19, Barsness 23, Schultz 8, Shea 5, Miaya Guggisberg 13 … Blocking (aces): Meyer 1-1/2, Fleury 1-1/2, Schultz 1-1/2, Shea 1/2, Guggisberg 2 … Digs (5 or more): Meyer 20, Fleury 22, Barsness 24, Zenk 11, Schultz 21, Shea 15