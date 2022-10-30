Volleyball: Nelson beats reigning Champion West Linn in straight sets to advance to the state quarterfinals

The Trophy cases at Nelson High School are full of photographs.

The school, in just its second year, hasn’t had the time to add items to display. But the volleyball team is looking to change that.

On Saturday afternoon, the Hawks topped reigning Class 6A state Champion West Linn in straight sets (26-24, 25-13, 25-22) to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

Also after the game, the Hawks were awarded their Trophy and banner for winning the Mt. Hood Conference for the first time.

“It’s crazy for sure,” said senior middle blocker Madalynn Abraham. “I think we all believed we could do it. And I think it’s just executing it and we obviously did that today.”

Not only was Saturday’s win a major milestone for the Nelson volleyball program, but Coach Lisa Flaherty-McBee said it’s the culmination of months of planning and work.

“It’s really exciting, obviously. But I feel this sense of accomplishment,” said Flaherty-McBee. She said she sat down with the players coming into this season to break down what the team’s goals are for the fall, and they have been finding ways to accomplish them.

“What’s really exciting about the whole thing is executing,” she said. “And they believed in that vision and worked really hard. Everything they do is in fulfillment of what they set out to do and their goals. And to watch them every single match. Match in, match out. Practice in, practice out. Particularly in practice. To put everything that effort into meeting their goals. Living up to those values ​​and then being able to execute the plan is very satisfying.”

And not only is this about volleyball success, Flaherty-McBee said she is excited to see the Hawks learn that they can accomplish hard things that they set themselves to.

“And it’s really, to me, exciting that they feel empowered in making those decisions,” she added.

While the Hawks had the height advantage on Saturday, reigning Champion West Linn had an advantage in past playoff experience. That showed on Saturday as the Hawks committed several errors in tough situations.

But Lukovich said the key to getting over that was to settle down and play their style of volleyball.

“Their experience definitely bit us in the butt a little bit,” said Lukovich. “But we pulled back and just played our game.”

In the second set, where the Hawks steamrolled the Lions 25-13, Lukovich was almost unstoppable at the net. She had seven kills in the second set alone. After a close first set, Lukovich said she knew the Hawks needed a spark on offense to avoid the game going past three sets.

“I was just thinking, there’s no way they’re getting a set on us,” she said. “And I was just trying really hard to find open spots and just play smarter instead of just hitting the ball hard.”

In the third set, Abraham was a force at the net with four kills and a couple of big blocks.

“I think we definitely just took more control of the pace of the game,” she said. “That really helped us because before it was kind of just back and forth. Kind of bobbling it. Then we really just took control of the game.”

The Hawks will next face the Winner of Saturday night’s Matchup between No. 4 Oregon City and No. 20 Grant. They are also on the same side of the bracket as No. 1 The Jesuits. But Flaherty-McBee is confident that the Hawks have what it takes to compete with the best teams in the state in Forest Grove.

“I think we can take it to the end,” she said. “I think we can take it to the finals. It’s a really remarkable team. We were down, getting bogged down and they figured out how to regroup.”

Lukovich agreed that the Hawks have the talent to compete with the state’s top teams, and the key is simply to have fun on the court.

“The main thing is just to have fun,” she said. “When we play fun that’s when we play our best. When we’re super tight, we stop swinging, we stop talking to each other. So I think we need to play loose and just have fun and have a lot of energy.”

— Nik Streng, [email protected], @NikStreng

