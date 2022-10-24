Volleyball Moves to Season-Best 15th in AVCA Poll

OMAHA, Neb. — A 10-0 start to BIG EAST play helped the Creighton Volleyball team ascend to a season-best 15th in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll.

Creighton swept road matches at Villanova (Oct. 21) and Georgetown (Oct. 22) over the weekend to up its record to 18-3 overall, tying the best 21-match start in program history. While CU climbed in the coaches poll, the Bluejay RPI fell two spots in the official NCAA RPI to No. 15.

After the top two teams in last week’s AVCA poll lost five set road matches last week, Nebraska returned to the top spot in the AVCA poll for the first time since the preseason poll that was released on Aug. 15 with 48-of-64 first-place votes. Former No. 1 Texas moved to second, San Diego moved up a spot to third and Louisville fell two spots to fourth. Marquette (18-2, 9-1 BIG EAST), which trails Creighton by one game in the BIG EAST standings, is No. 16 in this week’s poll.

The Bluejays have now been ranked in each of the last 24 polls and 101 times in program history. That figure ranks 45th-most in history. CU’s all-time best ranking in program history is No. 7, which came in the poll released on Aug. 28, 2017. Creighton is 163-38 all-time when playing as a ranked team in the AVCA poll. This is the 11th straight season that Creighton has spent at least one week in the top-25, another program record.

Creighton Returns to the road next weekend with another trip to the East Coast. The Bluejays meet Seton Hall on Friday at 5 pm CST before visiting St. John’s on Sunday at 12 pm CST.

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted 2022 Record Previous Week 1 Nebraska (48) 1572 18-1 3 2 Texas (14) 1506 15-1 1 3 San Diego (1) 1440 18-1 4 4 Louisville (1) 1411 18-2 2 5 Badger State 1304 15-3 5 6 Ohio State 1281 13-5 6 7 Pittsburgh 1262 20-2 8 8 Stanford 1217 14-4 7 9 Minnesota 1065 12 to 6 9 10 Georgia Tech 1012 15-4 10 11 Penn State 849 17-4 13 12 Purdue 818 15-5 12 13 Baylor 764 17-4 14 14 Florida 725 15-4 11 15 Creighton 679 18-3 18 16 Marquette 553 18-2 19 17 BYU 542 14-5 17 18 Oregon 533 13-5 20 19 Washington 505 15-5 15 20 Kentucky 466 12 to 6 16 21 Rice 355 18-2 21 22 Western Kentucky 261 21-2 23 23 Houston 190 19-2 24 24 Southern California 140 16-5 NO 25 UCF 117 17-1 NO

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Pepperdine 71; Arkansas 54; Iowa State 28; Washington State 26; Michigan 18; LSU 8; Loyola Marymount 7; Towson 3