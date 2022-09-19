Volleyball Moves to 22nd In AVCA Top 25 Poll

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton Volleyball team fell five spots to No. 22 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

Creighton (8-3) went 1-1 last weekend at the Rice Adidas Invitational II, defeating Kansas State in four sets before falling to Rice in five sets. The Owls moved into this week’s rankings at No. 23 after being just outside the poll last week.

Creighton’s BIG EAST Rival Marquette (9-1) remained 19th following a second straight 3-0 week.

Texas captured all but one first place vote to remain atop the poll. The Longhorns are followed by Louisville, Nebraska, San Diego and Stanford.

The Bluejays have now been ranked in each of the last 19 polls and 96 times in program history. That figure ranks 45th-most in history. CU’s all-time best ranking in program history is No. 7, which came in the poll released on Aug. 28, 2017. Creighton is 153-38 all-time when playing as a ranked team in the AVCA poll. This is the 11th straight season that Creighton has spent at least one week in the top-25, another program record.

Creighton enters BIG EAST play on Friday at 6:30 pm when it hosts Georgetown, then welcomes Villanova to DJ Sokol Arena on Sunday at 1 pm

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted 2022 Record Previous Week 1 Texas (63) 1599 8-0 1 2 Louisville (1) 1531 9-1 3 3 Nebraska 1432 8-1 2 4 San Diego 1306 9-1 8 5 Stanford 1278 5-3 9 6 Badger State 1216 6-2 4 7 Ohio State 1126 4-4 5 8 Minnesota 1050 5-3 6 9 Penn State 1040 11-0 11 10 Pittsburgh 1032 9-2 12 11 Purdue 982 9-1 10 12 Florida 942 8-2 16 13 Georgia Tech 901 7-2 7 14 Baylor 711 10-2 14 15 Kentucky 675 5-4 13 16 BYU 628 7-3 15 17 Pepperdine 612 9-2 22 18 Washington 521 8-2 18 19 Marquette 489 9-1 19 20 Arkansas 411 9-1 24 21 Oregon 390 6-2 20 22 Creighton 338 8-3 17 23 Rice 189 10-1 NO 24 Western Kentucky 135 12-2 21 25 UCF 95 8-0 NO

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Kansas 71; Towson 30; Michigan 18; Northwestern 17; Utah 12; Illinois 5; Houston 3; Mississippi State 2

3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 12 combined points.

Dropped Out: Kansas 23; Illinois 25