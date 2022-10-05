Volleyball Match Goes the Distance for Raton Win – KRTN Enchanted Air Radio

By Marty Mayfield

The Lady Tigers Hosted the Lady Dons Tuesday evening for a district match on the court in Tiger Gym where they went the distance for a 3-0 win.

The JV match also went the distance with each game staying close with several ties during each game. The ladies split the first two games with Vegas pulling out the second game by five. Game saw the game tied at 23 before Raton took control for the win. Game two saw the last tie at 13 before West took off and went up by 24-16. Rato battled back but fell short 25-20. On to the tie breaker where Raton took the lead and went up 12-9. West battled at the net and went ahead for the 16-14 win.

WLV 23 25 16

RTN 25 20 14

The varsity match was close for all five games with game three going into overtime before Raton pulled it out. In game one the play was strong with several long volleys culminating in a tie game at 21. West took the lead then finished it off by three.

Game two was another close one after a bad start for Raton where they put three serves into the net before tying the game at five. West then took a six point lead 12-6. Kaylie Doyon managed to get several serves into play and Raton battled back to tie the game at 14 then again at 20. West pulled it out with a five point rally.

Game three saw West pull out in front by 12-4. Looking like an easy win turned into a battle after WEst went up 21-14. Raton scored seven to tie the game at 21. From there it was back and forth with the last ute at 27. Raton controlled and a couple of West Mistakes gave Raton the win 29-27.

Game four saw West Falter and scratch their heads as Raton took the lead after a tie game at 11. Raton went up 17-11 and finished off the Lady Dons by 10 with a 25-15 win.

On to the tie breaker where it was a tie breaker with tie scores at five, six and seven before Raton took the lead. West however, kept it close and a couple of bad plays allowed Raton to move on to a three point win.

WLV 25 25 27 15 12

RTN 22 21 29 25 15