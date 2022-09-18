Volleyball: Macalester Wins Twice on Final Day in New Jersey

Next Match: Gustavus Adolphus College 9/21/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 21 (Wed) / 7:00 PM Gustavus Adolphus College History

HOBOKEN, NJ – The Macalester College volleyball team closed out the Castle Point Challenge with victories over Wentworth Institute of Technology and the host Stevens Tech Saturday at Canavan Arena. The two wins give the Scots a perfect 3-0 record at the Castle Point Challenge and improve their overall record to 9-4 on the season.

In the day’s first match, Macalester dropped the first set to Wentworth, 27-25 before winning the final three sets, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21. Sophomore Adisa Preston (Eden Prairie, Minn./Eden Prairie) tallied seven kills in the final set to finish with a season-best 16 kills for the match. Senior Eliza King (Novato, Calif./San Marin), sophomore Gwen Wooten (Allen, Texas/Allen) and first year Avery Hail (Olathe, Kan./Olathe East) each had seven kills, while King added 12 digs. First year Maya Mortenson (Minneapolis, Minn./Spring Lake Park) and sophomore Nicole Norton (Brussels, Wis./Southern Door) shared the setting duties and had 23 and 16 assists, respectively. Sophomore Torrance Williams (Houston, Texas/Yes Prep Northbrook) with 19 digs, and Rahe with four blocks led the Scots’ defense.

Against the host Ducks, Macalester won the first two sets, 25-19 and 25-23 before losing the next two sets, 25-23 and 29-27, setting up a fifth and deciding set. Preston had three kills in each of the first two sets and Rahe had four kills in the second set to give the Scots a commanding two-set lead. After falling in the third set, Macalester held off set point in the fourth set four times before losing, 29-27. Wooten notched five kills in the fourth set. In the final set, the Scots trailed 10-5 before closing with a 10-3 run to win the set and the match. Wooten registered four of Macalester’s seven kills in the set, while Mortenson had two key service aces in the Scots’ comeback win.

Wooten led the Scots with a season-high 13 kills, with Rahe contributing 12 kills and four blocks. Preston finished with 11 kills and King notched 10 kills and eight digs. Mortenson dished out 43 assists to go with nine digs and four blocks. Defensively, Williams racked up 20 digs and sophomore Stephanie Geber (Oviedo, Fla./Oviedo) registered six blocks.

Macalester opens MIAC play on Wednesday, Sept. 21 against Gustavus at home. The match begins at 7:00 pm in the Leonard Center.