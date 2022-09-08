Volleyball: Macalester Upended by Martin Luther in Four Sets

Next Match: vs. Northland College 9/9/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 09 (Fri) / 7:00 PM vs. Northland College History

NEW ULM, Minn. – The Macalester College volleyball team lost a non-conference match on the road to Martin Luther College, 25-20, 13-25, 27-25, 27-25 Wednesday night in the Luther Student Center. The Scots fall to 3-3 on the season, while the Vikings improve to 3-3.

After losing the first set, Macalester closed out the second set by scoring 16 of the final 21 points to win, 25-13. Senior Eliza King (Novato, Calif./San Marin) registered three kills in the set. The Scots twice had set points in the third and fourth sets at 24-22 and 25-24, but Martin Luther responded each time, clinching both sets by the identical score of 27-25 to win the match. Macalester was held to 22 kills and a .014 hitting percentage, with the Vikings registering 67 digs.

King finished with seven kills and 12 digs, while a sophomore Nicole Norton (Brussels, Wis./Southern Door) recorded 16 assists and 14 digs. Sophomore Stephanie Geber (Oviedo, Fla./Oviedo) added five kills and three blocks, with sophomore Torrance Williams (Houston, Texas/Yes Prep Northbrook) contributing 13 digs.

The Scots head to Superior, Wis., for the Subway Stinger Classic on Sept. 9-10. Macalester faces Northland on Friday at 7:00 pm