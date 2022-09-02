Volleyball: Macalester Sweeps Crown to Begin 2022 Season

Next Match: University of Wisconsin-River Falls 9/2/2022 | 5:00 P.M Sept. 02 (Fri) / 5:00 PM University of Wisconsin-River Falls History

ST. BONIFACIUS, Minn. – The Macalester College volleyball team started the 2022 season by defeating Crown in three sets, 25-20, 25-15, 25-12 Thursday night at the Wild Athletic Center. The Scots, who were 13-12 last year, won their season opener for the third consecutive year.

The offense started slowly in the first set, with Macalester recording just three kills but benefiting from eight service aces. In the second set, the Scots put away 11 kills, including four from the sophomore Adisa Preston (Eden Prairie, Minn./Eden Prairie), en route to a 25-15 win. Preston and first year Avery Hail (Olathe, Kan./Olathe West) each had three kills as Macalester dominated the third set with 13 kills and a 25-12 win. The Scots ended up hitting .213 while holding the Polars (0-1) to a -.065 hitting percentage.

Preston and Rahe finished with seven kills apiece, while sophomores Stephanie Geber (Oviedo, Fla./Oviedo) added four kills. First year setter Maya Mortenson (Minneapolis, Minn./Spring Lake Park) delivered 12 assists, with senior Eliza King (Novato, Calif./San Marin) registering six aces. Defensively, sophomore Torrance Williams (Houston, Texas/Yes Prep Northbrook) had 12 digs, while senior Katrina Schoen (Grafton, Wis./Cedarburg) added nine digs.

The Scots host the Macalester Invitational Sept. 2-3, beginning with matches against UW-River Falls and UW-Platteville at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Friday in the Leonard Center.