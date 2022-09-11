Volleyball: Macalester Splits Two Matches at UW-Superior Tournament

Next Match: at North Central University (MN) 9/13/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 13 (Tue) / 7:00 PM at North Central University (MN) History

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Macalester College volleyball team played two five-set matches at the Subway Stinger Classic, Hosted by UW-Superior. The Scots defeated UW-Superior in the first match before seeing their comeback attempt come up short against Nebraska Wesleyan to leave the tournament with an overall record of 5-4 on the season.

In the morning match, Macalester lost the first set to the host Yellowjackets, 25-17 before taking the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-23 to lead 2-1. Sophomore Gwen Wooten (Allen, Texas/Allen) tallied five kills in the second set, with senior Eliza King (Novato, Calif./San Marin) and sophomore Adisa Preston (Eden Prairie, Minn./Eden Prairie) recording four Kills apiece in the third set. UW-Superior won the fourth set, 25-21, to force a deciding fifth set. The Scots responded by jumping out to a 5-1 lead, eventually scoring the final four points to close out the set and match with a 15-7 win. Preston had four kills and a sophomore Stephanie Geber (Oviedo, Fla./Oviedo) added three kills, as Macalester hit .333 in the final set.

Preston finished with 13 kills to lead four Scots with double-digit kills. King notched 11 kills, while Wooten and Geber each had 10 kills. First year Maya Mortenson (Minneapolis, Minn./Spring Lake Park) and sophomore Nicole Norton (Brussels, Wis./Southern Door) split the setting duties, with Mortenson delivering 25 assists and Norton adding 21 assists. King (25 digs) and sophomore Torrance Williams (Houston, Texas/Yes Prep Northbrook) (21 digs) paced the defense.

Against Nebraska Wesleyan, Macalester dropped the first two sets, 25-14 and 25-21. Needing a win in the third set to extend the match, the Scots received six kills from Preston and 13 kills in the set to win, 25-19. Then in the fourth set, Macalester edged the Titans, 26-24 by scoring the final two points, setting up its second five-set match of the day. Nebraska Wesleyan took control early, leading 6-1. The Scots came within three points late, 12-9, but the Titans tallied the final three points to take the set and the match.

Preston led Macalester again with 15 kills. King and first year Avery Hail (Olathe, Kan./Olathe West) each had 11 kills, with Mortenson and Norton dishing out 22 and 18 assists, respectively. Williams, King and first year Sarah Bohrer (Minneapolis, Minn./Edina) each registered 15 digs. Williams also added five service aces.

Next up for the Scots is a non-conference match at North Central University on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The first serve is scheduled for 7:00 pm in Minneapolis.