Volleyball: Macalester Falls at Saint Benedict

Next Match: at Concordia College (Minn.) 10/9/2022 | 3:30 PM October 09 (Sun) / 3:30 PM at Concordia College (Minn.) History

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. – The Macalester College volleyball team dropped a MIAC match at the College of Saint Benedict, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21 Friday night at Claire Lynch Hall. The Scots, who had won their last three matches, are now 12-6 overall and 2-2 in league play. The Bennies improve to 11-7, 3-1 MIAC.

Macalester never led in the first set and had early leads in the second and third sets before surrendering big runs to lose in three sets. The Scots made a push late in the third set, reducing a 21-15 deficit to two with four straight points. But Saint Benedict scored four of the final six points to close out the match.

Sophomore Middle Blocker Stephanie Geber (Oviedo, Fla./Oviedo) led Macalester with 11 kills and a .333 hitting percentage, while senior outside hitter Eliza King (Novato, Calif./San Marin) added eight kills and 12 digs. Sophomore right side Gwen Wooten (Allen, Texas/Allen) and junior outside hitter Nalani Tokuhama (Pearl City, Hawaii/Pearl City) had seven and six kills, respectively. First year setter Maya Mortenson (Minneapolis, Minn./Spring Lake Park) delivered 25 assists to go with seven digs. Defensively, sophomore libero Torrance Williams (Houston, Texas/Yes Prep Northbrook) tallied 15 digs and first year defensive specialist Sarah Bohrer (Minneapolis, Minn./Edina) had 10 digs. Emma Guest led the Bennies with 15 kills.

The Scots travel to Moorhead, Minn., on Sunday, Oct. 9 to take on Concordia College in a MIAC match. The game starts at 3:30 pm