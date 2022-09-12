Volleyball: Macalester Battles back to Beat Northland, 3-1

Next Match: at University of Wisconsin-Superior 9/10/2022 | 10:00 A.M Sept. 10 (Sat) / 10:00 AM at University of Wisconsin-Superior History

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Macalester College volleyball team earned a comeback win over Northland College in four sets Friday evening at the Subway Stinger Classic, Hosted by UW-Superior. The Scots, who won by scores of 20-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18, are now 4-3 on the season, while the Lumberjills fell to 0-2.

After dropping the first set, 25-20, Macalester cruised to a 25-13 win in the second set. First year Avery Hail (Olathe, Kan./Olathe West) notched five kills in the set, as the Scots hit .323 and registered 12 kills. Rahe and junior Nalani Tokuhama (Pearl City, Hawaii/Pearl City) each had three kills in the third set to lift Macalester to a 25-20 win. Then in the fourth set, the Scots held Northland to a hitting percentage of -.040, with Tokuhama and sophomore Stephanie Geber (Oviedo, Fla./Oviedo) registering two kills apiece in a 25-18 win.

Rahe finished with a career-high 12 kills to lead Macalester. Geber, King and sophomore Gwen Wooten (Allen, Texas/Allen) each had seven kills, while Tokuhama added six kills. First year setter Maya Mortenson (Minneapolis, Minn./Spring Lake Park) contributed 34 assists and 12 digs. Defensively, King led the way with 17 digs, and Geber totaled five blocks. Sophomore Torrance Williams (Houston, Texas/Yes Prep Northbrook) tallied 14 digs. Bailey Wynn and Shelby Justman paced Northland with nine kills apiece.

Macalester continues play at the Subway Stinger Classic on Saturday, Sept. 10, facing the host Yellowjackets at 10:00 am before taking on Nebraska Wesleyan at 12:00 pm

