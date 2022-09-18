VOLLEYBALL: Lumberjacks win twice, finish 2nd in bracket at Hopkins Royal Invite – Bemidji Pioneer

HOPKINS – The Bemidji High School volleyball team got in the win column for the first time at the Hopkins Royal Invite on Saturday, Then, the Lumberjacks did it again.

A day after going 0-2 against Burnsville and Blaine at the tournament in Hopkins, BHS picked up victories over Mankato West (25-15, 25-19) and Spring Lake Park (25-18, 25-20) before losing to Roseville (25-21, 25-13) to end its run.

Bemidji completed the invite with a second-place finish in its bracket and took 10th place out of 19 teams competing. The Jacks finished the tournament at 2-3 overall, running their record this season to 5-7.

Mollie Rupp led the way for Bemidji with 21 kills between the three matches on Saturday. Beth Bolte contributed 17, and Elizabeth Oster added 15.

Margie Anderson paced the Lumberjacks with 57 set assists, while a number of BHS players posted double-digit digs. Bolte had the most with 28, Sammy Nistler and Rupp each recorded 21 and Adie Potratz collected 11.

The Jacks will return home to face Buffalo at 6:15 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji 2, Mankato West 0

BHS 25 25 – 2

MKW 15 19 – 0

Bemidji 2, Spring Lake Park 0

BHS 25 25 – 2

SLP 18 20 – 0

Roseville 2, Bemidji 0

ROS 25 25 – 2

BHS 21 13 – 0