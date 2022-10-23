VOLLEYBALL: Lumberjacks head into Section 8-4A Tournament as No. 6 seed – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School volleyball team found postseason success as a No. 6 seed a year ago, and the Lumberjacks will try to do it again in 2022.

BHS earned the No. 6 seed for the Section 8-4A Tournament when the playoff field was revealed on Sunday. Bemidji will face third-seeded Buffalo in the quarterfinals, which are set for 7 pm on Thursday, Oct. 27, in Buffalo.

Thursday’s Winner will advance to play against either No. 2 seed St. Michael-Albertville or No. 7 seed Brainerd. The section semifinals are scheduled for 7 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the high seed.

The Section 8-4A Tournament Championship game is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at a neutral site.

Rogers pulled down the No. 1 seed and will host No. 8 seed Moorhead in the first round. Fourth-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen and fifth-seeded Elk River will Clash in the other quarterfinal to round out the bracket.

Bemidji (13-15) and Buffalo (13-10) met once in the regular season this year, with the Jacks losing 3-2 at home on Sept. 20.

Section 8-4A Tournament pairings

Well. 3 Buffalo vs. No. 6 Bemidji

Well. 2 St. Michael-Albertville vs. No. 7 Brainerd

Well. 1 Rogers vs. No. 8 Moorhead

Well. 4 Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 5 Elk River