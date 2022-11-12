Volleyball Looks to Qualify for CAA Tournament

Women’s Volleyball | 11/12/2022 6:20:00 AM

Date(s): Saturday, Nov. 12-13, 2022

Opponent: College of Charleston

Time(s): 1 p.m. (Both Days)

Location: Charleston, SC/TD Arena

A&T Team Leaders:

Kills: To Naiya Sawte (4.05 per set)

digs: Morgan Allen (3.58 per set)

Assists: Chiara Napoli (4.56 per set)

Blocks: Maya Johnson (0.89 per set)

Hitting Percentage: Mallory Porcher (.213)

A&T CAA Leaders (Top-10)

Kills: To Naiya Sawte (4.05 per set) – 2nd

digs: Morgan Allen (3.58 per set) – 8th

A&T NCAA Leaders (Top-100)

Kills: To Naiya Sawte (4.05 per set) – 41st

NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-15, 5-9 CAA): North Carolina A&T enters the final weekend in eighth place. The top 8 teams in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) standings make the conference tournament at SECU Arena in Towson, Md. Stony Brook sits a match behind A&T and travels to Elon, NC, for a two-match against the Elon Phoenix. The Aggies play two matches against the College of Charleston.

A&T could get as high as the sixth seed by sweeping the College of Charleston. However, if the Aggies sweep the Cougars and William & Mary goes 1-1, then A&T becomes the tournament’s eighth seed.

If Stony Brook wins a match against Elon and A&T loses both matches in Charleston, Stony Brook earns the tiebreaker and heads to Towson, Md., for the tournament. Stony Brook and A&T did not face each other this season; therefore, the tiebreaker comes down to their common opponent, Elon. A&T went 0-2 against the Phoenix; therefore, if Stony Brook wins once against Elon, they own the tiebreaker.

Head Coach Hal Clifton is in his 12th season as the leader of the Aggies and has posted a 118-201 overall record. However, Clifton has led the Aggies to an 82-68 (.547) record in the last five seasons. The Aggies have not finished below .500 since the 2016 season.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON COUGARS (12-15, 7-7 CAA): College of Charleston has clinched a spot in the CAA tournament and has won five of the last eight matches. However, Towson did sweep the Cougars last weekend.

Gabi Bailey leads the Cougars with 2.76 kills per set, and Emma Appleman is the team’s leader in assists per set (5.88). In addition, Tynley Smeltzer leads the team in digs per set (3.94), and Emma Falk leads the team and the CAA with 1.31 blocks per set.

Jason Kepner enters his 16th season leading the Cougars. He is the school’s all-time winningest coach with a record of 316-150. The Cougars became the first CAA team to receive an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament in 2017 after going 27-6.

THE SERIES: The series stands at 1-1. A&T beat College of Charleston 3-0 in 1998, but the Cougars won 3-0 in 2010.