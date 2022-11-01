Volleyball Looks to Extend Winning Streak against Tulane, Cincinnati

HOUSTON – The No. 23 University of Houston volleyball team finishes a five-game homestand with a Wednesday Matinee match at 2:30 pm in the Fertitta Center against Tulane, followed by the start of a stretch of three games on the road starting at 5 pm CT on Friday at Cincinnati.

#23 HOUSTON (21-2, 12-0 The American) vs Tulane (8-15, 3-9 The American), at Cincinnati (6-16, 4-8 The American), Dates | Time Wednesday, Nov. 2 vs. Tulane at 2:30 pm | Friday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati at 5 pm CT Opponents Tulane (8-15, 3-9 The American) and Cincinnati (6-16, 4-8 The American) Location Wednesday in the Fertitta Center | Friday in Cincinnati Live Stream ESPN+ | Wednesday vs. Tulane, Friday at Cincinnati Live Stats UHStats.com Game Notes Houston

The Cougars currently sit at No. 23 in the AVCA Poll. Houston entered the poll two weeks ago at No. 24 for the first time since 1994. Prior, the Cougars had received votes for five straight weeks.

Houston is on a 13-game win streak Entering the week’s matchups. It’s the program’s Longest win streak since a 14-game streak in 1996. The program’s Longest streak of consecutive wins was 17 games in 1994.

Houston’s nonconference strength of schedule ranks 15th nationally and is the toughest schedule in The American.

Multiple Cougars are moving up career record lists. For full updates on career rankings, see page 8 of the game notes.

Texas, Mississippi State, Rice, South Alabama and two matches against conference foe UCF make up the five 2021 NCAA Tournament teams the Cougars will match up against in 2022. So far, the Cougars have won three of five matches with a rematch against UCF scheduled for Nov. 25 in Orlando.

The 31-match slate features seven teams that won 20-plus matches in 2021, and four that won 25-plus. UCF and Texas each won 27 matches in 2021.

The Cougars return six of their seven starters in 2022 including all four The American All-Conference selections and All-American and AAC Libero of the Year, Kate Georgiades .

SERIES HISTORY

Houston record vs Tulane 22-14

H/A/N Breakdown 12-5 | 10 to 7 | 0-2

Last meeting W, 3-2, 9/21/22, Away

Streak Houston, 5

Houston record vs Cincinnati 7-8

H/A/N Breakdown 4-5 | 3-3 | 0-0

Last meeting W, 3-1, 9/25/22, Home

Streak Houston, 3

