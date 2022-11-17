VOLLEYBALL: Led by Fauquier’s hard-hitting Towle, 11 county Athletes make all-district Squad | Sports
The Northwestern District volleyball coaches recently voted Eleven Fauquier County players to positions on the league’s 2022 all-district teams.
Fauquier led the way with five total players including one first team nod in junior Caroline Towle, who was the Lone county athlete to Garner first-team honors. An outside hitter, Towle finished as Fauquier’s leader with 177 kills and 55 service aces to go with her 179 digs.
Towle was also the only county girl to earn all-region honors, making second team.
Fauquier also has two second team selections in senior libero Mikayla Gilmore and junior setter Marcela Lawhorn. Gilmore accounted for a team-leading 217 digs and notched 18 service aces. Lawhorn handed out 419 assists and picked up 133. Digs.
The two Falcons making Honorable mention were outside hitter Leah Kelso, who posted 112 kills, 71 digs and 25 aces, and middle hitter Audrey Hall, who had 3 Solo blocks, 43 Assisted blocks, 96 Kills and 27 aces.
Kettle Run had three second-team players and one on the Honorable mention.
Cougar senior setter Haley Balgavy was a second team selection after recording team-high totals with 341 assists and 203 service points. She also had 45 aces and 90 digs as a second-team choice.
Joining her as second teamers are junior libero Tori Chamberlain and junior middle hitter Tessa Falsone. Chamberlain accounted for a Cougar high of 248 digs, adding 103 points including 27 aces. Falsone topped the Squad with 54 aces en route to 170 service points. She also led with 180 kills, 18 solo blocks and 28 assisted blocks.
Kettle Run senior Hannah Carlson was Honorable mention as an outside hitter and defensive specialist. Carlson was second highest with 134 kills and 169 digs. Carlson also contributed 144 service points and 45 aces.
Liberty senior outside hitter Kendall Turner repeated her second-team status from 2021, while Classmate Taylor Gorham gained a slot on the Honorable mention list. Liberty provided career statistics which showed Turner with 381 kills, 13.5 blocks, 51 aces and 203 digs. Gorham finished with 442 digs and 103 aces.
