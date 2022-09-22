Volleyball Leaves South Florida Invitational Without a Win

In an underwhelming weekend on the road, volleyball got swept at the South Florida Invitational after facing University of South Florida, University of South Dakota and Stetson University. The Red failed to come away with a set win, as it dropped each match 3-0.

Going into this last series of non-conference play, the team looked to make any final tuneups before the Ivy competition began. However, it struggled to find its groove against three Powerhouse teams.

“Obviously the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, Flying all the way out to Florida to go 0-3, it’s not what any team wants,” said sophomore outside hitter Brooke Cooper.

